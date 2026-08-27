Northstar Awarded New Patent for Proprietary Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Technology

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been issued a new patent (the "Patent") by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Company's proprietary asphalt shingle reprocessing technology. The Patent is the fourth related to Northstar's proprietary process to deliver its superior quality asphalt with focus on recovering aggregate.

"This patent reflects Northstar's continued commitment to advancing asphalt shingle reprocessing and strengthening the intellectual property underlying our proprietary process," said Aidan Mills, Northstar President & CEO. "With a particular focus on aggregate recovery, this patent represents our fourth issued patent and the third associated with our core reprocessing process in the United States. It further strengthens the protection around our technology as we work to divert valuable materials from landfill and recover them as high-quality products that can provide alternative sources of materials for our customers and support their own sustainability objectives."

Northstar received its initial US patent in Nov 2022 and has successfully obtained multiple patents in the United States and Canada since then. The Company continues to pursue patent protection for its proprietary asphalt shingle reprocessing technology in the USA, Canada and other international jurisdictions.

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian waste to value technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate, limestone and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its four primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "can", "could", "continue", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "aim" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: (i) the impact of the Patent on the Company's technology; (ii) the Company's plans to provide alternative sources of materials to customers in order to meet customer sustainability objectives; (iii) the Company's plans to file patents in North America and internationally; (iv) the Company's plans to process used or defective shingles into their component parts in the inaugural commercial facility in Calgary; (v) the Company's ability to become a leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America; and (vi) the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including: risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company; inability of the Company to execute on its business plans; the Company may require additional financing which may not be obtainable or on favourable terms; regulatory approvals, filings or other requirements may impact the timing and terms of the Company's plans; economic uncertainty; and the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or aimed. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or aimed and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Northstar Investor Relations Inquiries: Kin Communications, Phone: 604 684 6730, Email: [email protected]