Northstar Applies to Cross Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its application for its common shares to be cross traded on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The OTCQB market provides a platform for a wide variety of companies to be able to trade their shares on a major US exchange. In particular, this market provides a facility for North American investors to trade in a wide range of non-US companies whose shares are listed overseas. Trades on this market are undertaken in the North American time zone. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up to date on the status of the application. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ROOF".

Aidan Mills, Northstar's CEO, stated, "There continues to be strong demand for clean technology companies, as more and more emphasis continues to be placed on environment, social and governance ("ESG"). We see strong demand for our Company from U.S. investors and filing the application to cross-trade on the OTCQB gives higher visibility to potential U.S. investors and existing shareholders of Northstar. We believe that filing the application to the OTCQB allows us to enhance potential trading liquidity and reach an extended shareholder base that will appreciate the unique vision that Northstar has in becoming North America's leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider."

The cross-trading facility on the OTCQB Venture Market is provided through OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), located in New York, which operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for U.S. broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Independent studies show that trading on the OTC by an international company offers a positive effect on the liquidity of its shares. It enables US investors to buy and sell shares in overseas companies priced in US dollars.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group Inc. enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with regards to its application to list on the OTC QB Market, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy all of the conditions to complete the Listing, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

