Northstar Announces Upcoming September Conference Participation

Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference – September 20

Waste & Recycling Expo Canada ( Toronto, Ontario ) – September 26-27

CEM Muskoka Capital Event (Muskoka, Ontario ) – September 29-October 1

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar") is pleased to announce its participation at three upcoming conferences in the month of September.

2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference – September 20, 2023

Northstar's President & CEO and Director Mr. Aidan Mills is scheduled to present at the 2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 20, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). This year's Kinvestor Days is a two-day virtual conference featuring a lineup of presenting companies in the mining and technology industries. Hosted by Kin Communications Inc., presenting companies will have the opportunity to share information about latest developments and answer questions from attendees. To register, please visit the link here.

Waste & Recycling Expo Canada – Toronto, ON – September 26-27, 2023

Northstar will be attending the 2023 Waste & Recycling Expo Canada in Toronto, Ontario on September 26 & 27, 2023. Waste & Recycling Expo Canada brings together all sectors of the waste, recycling, and public works industries: from transportation, heavy equipment, composting and MRFs to construction, road safety, sustainability solutions and more. Mr. Aidan Mills will be conducting an in-person presentation on Recycling and EPR for Shingles on Wednesday, September 27 at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT). For more information and to register, please visit the link here.

CEM Muskoka Capital Event – Muskoka, ON – September 29-October 1, 2023

Northstar will be attending the 11th annual CEM Muskoka Capital Event hosted at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa from September 29-October 1, 2023. The event introduces growth-stage companies (Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a weekend of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities. The conference is invite-only and features 50 companies and 50 investors. For more information about the CEM Muskoka Capital Event, please visit the link here.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

