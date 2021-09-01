Northstar Announces Completion of Planned CEO Transition and Hosting Webinar Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:30 PST

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that the planned transition, which was previously announced on July 13, 2021, of Mr. Aidan Mills to full-time Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company has now been completed following the resignation of Neil Currie, Northstar's former CEO. Mr. Currie will continue serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Aidan Mills, Northstar's CEO, stated, "I am excited about becoming the new full-time CEO of Northstar, a leading-edge clean technology company. I am looking forward to now focusing 100% of my efforts on the Company with the long-term goal of fulfilling our mission in becoming a leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America. Northstar has tremendous opportunity as a clean technology company that focuses on recovering and repurposing more than 99% of asphalt shingles. Our clean technology solution is expected to have a significant environmental impact by reducing landfill usage, reducing the CO 2 impact of asphalt, fiber and aggregate sand production, and contributing to the "circular economy". As the Company continues to expand and evolve, I look forward to creating change by stopping single-use asphalt shingles from entering landfills in order to combat the world's growing climate change crisis. It is time to make a difference. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Currie for his endless support during this transition and look forward to working with him as a director of the Company."

About Aidan Mills

Mr. Aidan Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) plc, which included roles from his start as a Graduate Control Engineer through Project and Maintenance Engineering, Corporate Strategy, UK Commercial Gas and Power Development and North American Origination to a role as a Senior Vice President in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent 5 years as Vice President, Commodity Marketing and Supply with Husky Energy in Calgary and 2 years as Managing Director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as VP Downstream for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a Chartered Engineer (C.Eng.) (UK), holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Edinburgh University, and a Master of Business Administration with Distinction Degree from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie, Northstar's former CEO and current Director, stated "After an extensive executive search and numerous interviews with highly experienced candidates, we are thrilled to have finally brought on Aidan full-time in his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Northstar. Aidan is a seasoned industry professional, initially trained as an engineer and later gathered extensive commercial and operational experience. With 30 years of experience and over two decades with several notable internationally renowned global corporations, Aidan's technical know-how will be invaluable in commercializing and scaling the Bitumen Separation and Extraction Technology ("BEST") for Northstar at our Empower Facility. As we near steady state commercial production at the Empower Facility, Aidan is sufficiently qualified to lead our expansion across Canada. This is an unsaturated market available for Northstar and I am confident Aidan is the right leader for the Company as we transition from the start-up phase through the commercialization phase and into the expansion phase. I am grateful for all of the support during my time as CEO of Northstar and look forward to contributing to the Northstar team as a director going forward."

VIRTUAL INVESTOR WEBINAR



On Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, the Company will host a virtual webinar to discuss its performance and general corporate updates with the investment community, along with a live presentation on its business model and growth strategy, following the filing of its second quarter 2021 financial statements and management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") which were filed on SEDAR on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. This will be followed by a live question and answer period for investors, analysts and media.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Speakers: Aidan Mills, CEO & Sead Hamzagic, CFO

Webcast URL:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=16FCACCE-6621-46B9-A13D-3D7E0EC4C8F3

Conference ID: 2581243

Conference Dial-In: +1 (877) 437-5982

Conference Dial-In (International): (873) 415-0286

A replay will be available until October 2, 2021 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference ID 2581243.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company's final prospectus dated June 18, 2021, among other documents, is available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Company,

Aidan Mills

Chief Executive Officer

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with regards to the transition of Mr. Aidan Mills as the full-time CEO of the Company, the timing and content of the virtual webinar to be hosted by the Company, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy all of the conditions to complete the Listing, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

