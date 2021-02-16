NorthShore® Adult Diapers Announces Expansion Into Canada

Leading U.S. brand for heavy incontinence protection now stocked locally in Canada by two leading direct-to-consumer internet retailers

GREEN OAKS, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- NorthShore Care Supply, the company behind NorthShore®, the leading brand of high-absorbency adult diapers and incontinence supplies, recently announced its expansion into Canada. NorthShore has served customers in the U.S. for nearly two decades, focused on providing products to people of all ages managing moderate to heavy incontinence with up to 3x the leak protection of leading store brands.

Healthwick CEO with NorthShore Care Supply Adult Diapers

"The availability of NorthShore brand supplies means individuals managing incontinence can now buy these products domestically in Canada," says Adam Greenberg, president and founder of NorthShore.

Direct-to-home retailers Healthwick Canada and AgeComfort, both based in Canada, have started offering a selection of NorthShore products such as the company's signature MEGAMAX™ tab-style briefs with maximum absorbency, protective underwear GoSupreme™ and other "reassuringly strong" products.

Healthwick is the first Canadian company to offer MEGAMAX diapers to consumers at the end of 2020. The company's customer reviews of NorthShore products are consistently five stars, according to Chief Executive Officer Sean Neville.

"NorthShore has been on our radar for some time, with many shoppers asking if we carried their adult diapers and underwear," says Neville. "Customers told us that NorthShore products were terrific, highly absorbent, affordable and offer superior quality."

"As a leading e-commerce retailer of adult diapers in Canada, we offer a wide range of well-known brands," says Hanif Balolia, president and founder, AgeComfort. "However, we were thrilled to bring the NorthShore brand to our customers and the response thus far has been great. We're pleased to offer NorthShore's high quality and great fitting products to the Canadian market with free shipping on all orders over $50."

"We partnered with Healthwick and Age Comfort to carry NorthShore products because they are leaders in Canada for the best selection of incontinence supplies," says Greenberg. "They also provide excellent customer service, quality products and discreet delivery, which mirrors our own values."

To learn more about NorthShore, visit NorthShore.com or call 1-800-563-0161.

About NorthShore Care Supply

Founded in 2002, NorthShore Care Supply provides peace of mind to families managing with moderate to severe incontinence through life-changing absorbent products. The company is committed to #EndHealthStigma as we help 80 million Americans managing some form of bladder or bowel incontinence live their life to the fullest. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or 800-563-0161. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply, Twitter @NorthShoreCare, and on Instagram @NorthShoreCare.

About Healthwick

Founded in 2011, Healthwick offers Canada's largest selection of adult incontinence products, with fast, 100 percent discreet direct-to-home shipping. Their caring team offers the knowledge, products and service that Canadians rely on to manage their incontinence, including a Free Sample Program that allows users to try up to 5 free samples per order. Customers can shop online at www.healthwick.ca or call toll free at 1-877-775-6656.

About AgeComfort

AgeComfort carries one of the largest and most unique selections of home health care products for seniors, baby boomers and caregivers in Canada. With 30 years of mail order experience, AgeComfort is committed to making customers' lives more comfortable. For information, email [email protected], call direct 905-760-7054 or toll-free 800-520-3259

