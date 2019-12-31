NorthRiver Midstream acquires Enbridge's Canadian midstream business

CALGARY, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, NorthRiver Midstream closed the final stage of the previously-announced transaction and assumed operation of the remaining assets of Enbridge's Canadian midstream business.

"With the strategic location of our operations across the Montney basin in British Columbia and Alberta, and the backing of a committed Canadian owner in Brookfield Infrastructure, NorthRiver Midstream is built on an asset base that creates a robust platform for growth," said Brandon Anderson, CEO of NorthRiver Midstream.

"NorthRiver is driven by our values and committed to building a different type of energy company. We are focused on operating responsibly, being present in communities and ensuring that we are looking at creative ways to deliver value to partners, customers and communities that are touched by our operations."

With over 700 talented employees, NorthRiver safely and reliably provides natural gas processing services with connectivity to major demand markets.

NorthRiver operates 19 natural gas processing plants and 3,550 kilometers of natural gas gathering pipelines across the Montney region of British Columbia and Alberta.

SOURCE NorthRiver Midstream

For further information: Media contact: Tim Shaw, Communications Advisor, NorthRiver Midstream, O. 587-317-1518 | M. 587-998-0395, [email protected]