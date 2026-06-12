Northpine Foundation's $30 million gift will expand cancer care, improve access to primary care, and advance research at Scarborough Health Network

SCARBOROUGH, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Demand for cancer care continues to grow in Scarborough, while nearly 100,000 residents remain without a family doctor. A $30 million gift from The Northpine Foundation will help our three Scarborough hospitals address both challenges while advancing critical care research.

A significant portion of the gift will support the creation of the Northpine Cancer Care Centre at SHN's General Hospital to help meet the growing demand for cancer care in Scarborough. In 2025 alone, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) saw more than 68,000 oncology patient visits, a 22 per cent increase over the past three years. The modernized centre will increase treatment capacity, enhance the patient experience, and create space for expanded psychosocial oncology services and pharmacy support.

The investment will also help SHN advance an innovative primary care model that addresses the lack of access to primary care in Scarborough. Approximately 1 in 5 emergency department visits at SHN come from patients who do not have access to primary care. The support will connect 15,000 patients with complex needs to an Interprofessional Primary Care Team providing coordinated, culturally responsive care.

The gift will also establish the Northpine Professorship in Critical Care Research, held by Dr. Christopher Yarnell, an intensivist and clinical researcher focused on the best use of supportive care, such as ventilators and electrolyte supplementation, for patients with pneumonia, severe infections, or other life-threatening illnesses. This research aims to improve the quality and equity of care at patient bedsides in Scarborough and beyond.

This is the second transformative gift from The Northpine Foundation to SHN. It marks another milestone for the Love, Scarborough campaign, which has now raised more than $260 million to help close long-standing healthcare gaps in Scarborough and help SHN reach new heights in healthcare excellence.

QUOTES

"Northpine invests in underserved and under-resourced communities. We believe Scarborough Health Network is one of the most effective ways to improve outcomes for the people of Scarborough because of the remarkable people behind it--from frontline staff providing care to the many support teams, students and volunteers. We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in a healthier future for this community."

John & Cathy Phillips

Founders, Funders and Directors

The Northpine Foundation

"This is more than a donation. It is a powerful investment in the future of healthcare in Scarborough. The Northpine Foundation saw what so many of us see in Scarborough: incredible potential. Their generosity will help transform care for patients and families while advancing a vision of healthcare excellence in this community. Together, we're proving what's possible when people come together to Love, Scarborough."

Alicia Vandermeer

President & CEO

Scarborough Health Network Foundation

"This investment has a direct impact on how we perform as a system. By expanding cancer care capacity and improving access to primary care, we are better positioned to reduce pressure on our Emergency Departments, improve patient flow, and deliver more coordinated, timely care. It strengthens our ability to manage growing demand while continuing to improve outcomes for the communities we serve."

David Graham

President & CEO

Scarborough Health Network

"Patients deserve a space that reflects the exceptional quality of care our team provides every day. This gift will enhance the patient experience, support continued growth, and ensure we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our community for years to come."

Dr. Paul Lau

Division Head, Oncology and Hematology

Scarborough Health Network

"When patients face life-threatening illness, even the smallest details of care can matter. This investment will help accelerate research that improves how we care for some of the sickest patients in our healthcare system and has the potential to improve outcomes far beyond our community."

Dr. Christopher Yarnell

Critical Care Physician and Scientist

Scarborough Health Network

About Scarborough Health Network

Across our three hospitals and eight satellite sites, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) is shaping the future of care. Our many programs and services are designed around the needs of one of Canada's most vibrant and diverse communities. We are home to North America's largest nephrology program, as well as the designated cardiac care and spine centre for Scarborough and surrounding communities to the east. We are proud to be a community-affiliated teaching site for the University of Toronto and partner with a number of other universities and colleges, helping to train the next generation of health care professionals. Learn more at shn.ca.

About SHN Foundation

Scarborough Health Network Foundation inspires support to help deliver exceptional care for the more than 850,000 people who rely on Scarborough Health Network. Through Love, Scarborough, the Foundation is bringing together donors, volunteers, healthcare workers and community partners to address longstanding healthcare inequities in Scarborough. Since 2022, supporters have helped raise more than $260 million to advance healthcare innovation, expand access to care and build a healthier future for one of Canada's most diverse communities. Learn more at shnfoundation.ca.

SOURCE Scarborough Health Network Foundation

Media Contact: Leigh Duncan, Chief Communications Officer, Scarborough Health Network, 647-294-8885, [email protected]