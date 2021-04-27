Northisle Announces Appointment of Michelle Tanguay as Head of Sustainability and Community Relations

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: NCX

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Tanguay as Head of Sustainability and Community Relations, effective May 1, 2021.

Sam Lee, President & CEO of Northisle commented: "Advancing the North Island project thoughtfully yet expeditiously is our primary goal. Adding Michelle to our team to lead an integrated approach to the sustainable development of the North Island Project is a key part of our strategy. Our work to gain trust from local Indigenous Nations and communities is a priority for us and we are committed to starting this critical path activity early. Michelle brings a wealth of project development and operational experience related to Environmental, Social, and Governance matters and is passionate for our vision of becoming the leading sustainable resource company of the future."

Michelle Tanguay added: "I am very excited to be joining the team at Northisle. I look forward to working with and getting to know the members of the Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation and Tlatlasikwala First Nation, as well as the local communities of northern Vancouver Island. I believe Northisle has the potential to develop the North Island Project and, with a focus on responsible development and the creation of shared value, that the project development will provide significant and ongoing benefits to stakeholders and rightsholders."

Michelle is a mining industry leader with nearly 25 years of experience, including responsibility for indigenous and stakeholder engagement, environmental program design and management, assessment and permitting process development, negotiations with indigenous governments and the development of mine life cycle and closure plans. Most recently, Michelle was Head of Environment and Community Relations at GT Gold, where she was responsible for overseeing strategy pertaining to engagement, environmental studies and communications. Previously, Michelle has held management positions with Newmont, Argonaut Gold and Ethos Gold. Her career highlights include negotiating agreements in a landscape of overlapping stakeholder and rightsholder interests, leading a federal environmental assessment including baseline data collection and compilation, and receiving the Economic Developers Council of Ontario Award for innovative program development.

The Company has approved the grant of 275,000 stock options. In accordance with the Company's employee stock option plan, the options will have a 5 year term and will allow the holder to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.335, which is the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX-V on April 26, 2021, the date prior to the grant of options. The options will vest one third per year over a three year period.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on the advancement of the project through a pre-feasibility study.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

