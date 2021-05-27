Northern Vertex Welcomes Raymond Threlkeld to the Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") a Western U.S. gold producer with district-scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, is pleased to welcome Raymond Threlkeld to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Threlkeld is a seasoned mining professional with more than thirty years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management.

Currently, Ray is a director of Calibre Mining. Ray was recently Chairman of Newmarket Gold and became a director of Kirkland Lake Gold upon the sale of Newmarket to Kirkland for $1 Billion. In addition, Ray was a Director of Northern Empire which was sold to Coeur Mining in 2018 for US$90 million.

Ray was President and CEO of Rainy River Resources that was developing the 4-million-ounce Rainy River gold deposit in Ontario. New Gold purchased Rainy River for $310 million in 2013. From 2006 to 2009 Ray led the Western Goldfields team that acquired, developed, and put into operation the Mesquite Gold Mine in California prior to being purchased by New Gold for $314 million in 2009.

From 1996 to 2004 Ray held a variety of senior executive positions with Barrick Gold Corporation rising to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Among his accomplishments were the Pierina Mine in Peru, Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania, Veladero Mine in Argentina, Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and the Cowel Mine in Australia.

Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada.

"Ray is a recognized leader in our industry." commented Northern Vertex Chairman Douglas J. Hurst, "He has a proven track record of technical and business successes that has continually created value for shareholders."

Northern Vertex President, Michael G. Allen commented, "Ray's experience is second to none. All of us at Northern Vertex are extremely proud to have him join the Board of Directors as we advance the Moss Mine and Hercules Gold Project."

Annual General Meeting Results

In addition to Mr. Threlkeld, at the Company's Annual General Meeting, Douglas J. Hurst, Marcel DeGroot, Geoff Burns, Michael Haworth, and David Farrell were elected as Directors of the Company.

Kenneth Berry and James McDonald did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting. Ken and Jim were co-founders of Northern Vertex and had the vision to see the value in the Moss Property, as it then was, and the commitment to get the Moss Mine financed and built. The Company thanks them for their contribution and wishes them success on their current and future endeavors.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP

"Michael G. Allen"

President

TSXV: NEE | Nasdaq Intl: NHVCF | Frankfurt: 54N | ISIN: CA6660061012 | WKN: A1JUA0

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although Northern Vertex believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Northern Vertex can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Northern Vertex's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Northern Vertex's expectations include risks associated with the business of Northern Vertex; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Northern Vertex; risks related to exploration and potential development of Northern Vertex's projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Northern Vertex's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Northern Vertex does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

For further information: CORPORATE INQUIRIES: Michael G. Allen, President, Company Website: www.northernvertex.com, +1 (855) 633-8798 Toll Free, +1 (604) 601-3656 Office, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.northernvertex.com

