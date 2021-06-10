Northern Vertex Resource Expansion Drilling Intersects 36.58 Meters Grading 1.46 g/t Gold and 35.10 g/t Silver, Highlighting Depth Potential at Moss Mine, Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") a Western U.S. gold producer with district-scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, is pleased to report recent results from its multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the Moss Mine in NW Arizona. Results for this release are focused on drilling targeting the Moss and Ruth veins and the intersection between these veins at depth below the Center and East pits of the producing Moss Mine.

Key Points:

36.58 meters grading 1.46 g/t gold and 35.10 g/t silver , including 15.24 meters grading 2.05 g/t gold and 52.38 g/t silver at the interpreted intersection between the Moss and Ruth veins in drillhole AR21-410C.

, including 15.24 meters grading 2.05 g/t gold and 52.38 g/t silver at the interpreted intersection between the Moss and Ruth veins in drillhole AR21-410C. 30.85 meters grading 1.65 g/t gold and 34.25 g/t silver , including 6.10 meters grading 3.83 g/t gold and 81.85 g/t silver for the Moss vein in drillhole AR21-411C .

, including 6.10 meters grading 3.83 g/t gold and 81.85 g/t silver for the Moss vein in drillhole AR21-411C 8.23 meters grading 3.22 g/t gold and 18.10 g/t silver for the Ruth vein in drillhole AR21-414C.

for the Ruth vein in drillhole AR21-414C. Drilling indicates the potential for significant mineralization at depths ranging between 20 meters to 170 meters below the current base of our deepest pit, with all drillholes in this area intersecting gold and silver mineralization.

Northern Vertex President, Michael G. Allen commented "We are currently only mining along 1,500 meters of the approximately 6,000 meters strike length of the Moss vein traceable on surface. All recent drilling results support our thesis that there is additional resource expansion potential along strike of, and at depth beneath, the Moss Mine. Additionally, our view is that the regional opportunity is also significant, which is why we permitted over 500 new drill sites and are methodically drilling the highest priority sites right now."

Northern Vertex Vice President of Exploration, Warwick S. Board commented, "The presence of high-grade gold and silver mineralization in the Moss and Ruth veins, and the intersection between them represents an exceptional opportunity for resource expansion at depth at the Moss mine, particularly in the highwall area between the Center and East pits. To this end, additional infill drilling targeting the veins and their intersection below the current mine has been planned and is in progress. We eagerly await the results from this drilling, which will be released in due course."

Geology of the Ruth-Moss Intersection Area

The Moss and Ruth veins are fault-hosted epithermal quartz-calcite veins with associated vein stockwork. The Moss vein strikes slightly north of east and dips to the south. Locally, the Moss vein develops a more northerly strike. The Ruth vein is sub-parallel to, and dips towards, the Moss vein. The two veins intersect at depths of between 180 meters and 230 meters below the current surface.

Drill Results

Assay results for ten diamond core and six Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes drilled from four different locations are included in this news release (see Table 1).

This tranche of drilling indicates the presence of significant mineralization in the Moss and Ruth veins, and the intersection between these veins beneath the existing mining operations, particularly in the highwall area between the Center and East pits (Figure 1 Moss-Ruth Intersection Drilling Area Location Map; Figure 2 Drillhole Location Map; Figure 3 Cross Section: Otto Load Site, Moss-Ruth Intersection Target Drilling Area). Significant gold and silver mineralization was intersected at depths of between 20 meters and 170 meters below the current base of the Center pit, the deepest part of the current Moss Mine workings.

Table 1: Results of Northern Vertex's 2020/2021 Resource Expansion Drilling targeting the Moss vein, Ruth vein, and Moss-Ruth Intersection beneath the Moss Mine

Location Hole ID Target Az/Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Center Pit AR20-365C Ruth vein 180/-70 5.49 14.17 8.69 0.39 8.53 0.51 and 35.97 56.75 20.79 0.24 3.97 0.29 and 160.93 173.03 12.10 0.42 0.98 0.43 Otto Load AR21-407C Moss vein 0/-78 222.20 300.29 78.09 0.49 16.75 0.71 including 264.87 274.02 9.14 0.93 26.13 1.28 including 289.26 300.29 11.03 0.98 30.88 1.39 AR21-410C Moss-Ruth Intersection 0/-71 100.28 109.42 9.14 0.72 4.30 0.78 and 127.71 133.81 6.10 0.34 6.20 0.43 and 213.06 249.63 36.58 1.46 35.10 1.93 including 231.34 246.58 15.24 2.05 52.38 2.75 AR21-411C Moss vein 0/-60 139.90 155.14 15.24 0.60 8.12 0.71 and 175.87 206.72 30.85 1.65 34.25 2.10 including 194.77 200.86 6.10 3.83 81.85 4.92 AR21-414C Ruth vein 180/-87 91.14 99.36 8.23 3.22 18.20 3.47 and 182.58 185.62 3.05 0.49 2.30 0.52 AR21-416C Ruth vein 180/-67 59.13 61.57 2.44 4.29 29.00 4.68 And 106.07 109.12 3.05 0.38 1.80 0.41 AR21-439R Moss vein 25/-50 106.68 179.83 73.15 0.49 10.35 0.63 including 121.92 123.44 1.52 4.97 24.60 5.30 including 156.97 179.83 22.86 0.84 22.90 1.15 AR21-440R Moss vein 25/-60 99.06 100.58 1.52 0.50 19.60 0.76 and 126.49 199.64 73.15 0.41 7.60 0.52 including 134.11 137.16 3.05 2.56 26.90 2.92 including 143.26 147.83 4.57 1.01 11.47 1.16 including 195.07 199.64 4.57 1.16 35.53 1.64 and 216.41 217.93 1.52 0.47 6.00 0.55 and 236.22 237.74 1.52 0.39 1.50 0.41 AR21-441R Moss-Ruth Intersection 25/-70 100.58 103.63 3.05 0.78 3.05 0.82 and 109.73 111.25 1.52 0.57 2.50 0.60 and 182.88 188.98 6.10 0.40 9.25 0.53 and 217.93 248.41 30.48 0.79 18.84 1.04 including 239.27 246.89 7.62 1.99 46.36 2.61 AR21-449R Moss vein 338/-45 27.43 30.48 3.05 0.33 0.45 0.34 and 167.64 185.93 18.29 1.29 26.44 1.64 including 172.21 178.31 6.10 3.06 60.53 3.87 and 193.55 201.17 7.62 0.30 3.08 0.34 AR21-450R Moss vein 338/-53 167.64 240.79 73.15 0.37 5.08 0.44 including 188.98 196.60 7.62 0.87 17.04 1.10 including 210.31 216.41 6.10 0.62 5.40 0.69 including 239.27 240.79 1.52 1.02 13.90 1.21 AR21-451R Moss-Ruth Intersection 338/-68 144.78 291.08 146.30 0.27 3.71 0.32 including 196.60 202.69 6.10 0.50 2.75 0.54 including 224.03 227.08 3.05 0.39 10.55 0.53 including 240.79 260.60 19.81 0.85 15.79 1.06 including 242.32 245.36 3.05 3.14 44.95 3.74 including 272.80 278.89 6.10 0.45 1.53 0.47 including 288.04 291.08 3.05 0.86 1.30 0.88 Otto Load 2 AR21-418C Moss vein 15/-55 194.46 234.09 39.62 0.44 5.17 0.51 including 200.56 206.65 6.10 1.59 9.15 1.71 AR21-421C Moss-Ruth Intersection 15/-63 167.34 170.38 3.05 0.45 2.40 0.48 and 258.47 261.52 3.05 0.39 12.70 0.56 and 286.21 289.26 3.05 0.70 5.70 0.78 AR21-422C Moss and Ruth veins 15/-70 219.15 224.33 5.18 0.34 8.29 0.45 and 266.40 274.02 7.62 0.54 3.20 0.58 and 289.26 292.30 3.05 0.49 3.15 0.53 and 301.45 307.54 6.10 0.48 1.43 0.50 Fuel Tanks AR21-423C Moss vein 17/-47 206.72 232.56 25.85 0.41 5.58 0.48 including 208.18 210.92 2.74 1.09 18.27 1.33 including 216.41 219.46 3.05 0.73 8.35 0.84 And 266.30 267.98 1.68 0.41 1.10 0.42 and 270.36 271.88 1.52 0.44 1.00 0.45

Note: Drillhole suffix 'C' denotes diamond core drillhole; 'R' denotes RC drillhole. True thickness ranges between approximately 50% for steeply north-inclined drillholes and 89% for drilling inclined at -45 degrees to the north targeting the Moss vein and Moss-Ruth intersection; and between 54% and 80%, respectively, for subvertical to -67 degrees inclined to the south drilling targeting the Ruth vein. Assay data are uncapped. AuEq = Au + Ag/75. Core drilling was conducted by Timberline Drilling Inc., RC drilling was conducted by Boart Longyear. RC samples, collected every 1.52 m, were transported in sealed bags to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QAQC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of three field control samples approximately every 20 regular samples. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northern Vertex, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP

"Michael G. Allen"

President

TSXV: NEE | USOTC: NHVCF | Frankfurt: 54N | ISIN: CA6660061012 | WKN: A1JUA0

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although Northern Vertex believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Northern Vertex can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Northern Vertex's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Northern Vertex's expectations include risks associated with the business of Northern Vertex; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Northern Vertex; risks related to exploration and potential development of Northern Vertex's projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Northern Vertex's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Northern Vertex does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

