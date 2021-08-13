Northern Vertex Reports Revenue of US$16.6 Million Financial Results for Quarter Ending June 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl: NHVCF) ("Northern Vertex" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused gold producer with district-scale exploration potential in the Walker Lane Trend in Arizona and Nevada, is pleased to announce financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021

Revenue of $16.6 million

Cash on hand at quarter-end of $6.9 million

Earnings from mine operations of $5.0 million before depreciation and depletion

before depreciation and depletion Gold equivalent production of 7,823 ounces 1

Gold sales 8,045 ounces

Gold equivalent sales of 9,160 ounces1

1Gold equivalent is calculated at a 75:1 ratio

Michael G. Allen, President of Northern Vertex stated, "The completion of the 3A Heap Leach construction project marks the close of the largest capital project at Moss since mine construction in 2018. The team now has a refreshed focus on continuous improvement initiatives, which include:

Further debottlenecking the crusher, which has already delivered more than a 40% reduction in unit costs year over year moving from 1/4" to 3/8" crush size,

Improving drill and blast operating procedures to improve fragmentation and throughput,

Improving our mine plan as we advance our ambitious infill and exploration drill program, and

Reducing mining and overhead costs."

Consolidated Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

US$'000 (except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Revenue 16,590 32,991 Costs of sales (including depreciation and amortization) (13,848) (27,129) Operating income (loss) 1,504 3,051 Net income (loss) 7411 (834)2 Net income (loss) per share (basic) 0.00 (0.00)

1. Includes a non-cash accounting derivative revaluation gain of $805 driven by a decrease in the NEE share price that decreased the warrant ($860) and convertible debenture ($236) derivative liabilities, and offset by the silver stream embedded derivative ($291) due to an increase in silver price during the quarter. 2. Includes a non-cash accounting derivative revaluation loss of $834. The silver stream embedded derivative loss of $3,793 tied to an increase in silver price, was offset by convertible debenture derivatives gains of $809, and warrant derivative gains of $2,150 due to a decrease in the NEE share price.

Consolidated Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2021

Operating Statistics

US$'000 (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Average realized gold price ($/oz) 1,793 1,797 Ore Tonnes Mined (t) 682,970 1,388,624 Ore Stacked (t) 640,358 1,333,045 Grade (g/t Au) 0.47 0.48 Gold Ounces Produced 7,054 15,842 Gold Ounces Sold 8,045 16,166 Total Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,168 1,158 Moss Mine AISC ($/oz) 1 1,973 2,007 Capital Expenditures 6,4101 13,5912

1. AISC includes $6,410 of quarterly capital expenditures, including $4,833 on the construction of a new heap leach pad and $1,264 of exploration drilling. 2. AISC includes $13,591 of half-year capital expenditures, including $9,901 on the construction of a new heap leach pad and $3,030 of exploration drilling.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed and verified by Mr. Joseph Bardswich, P.Eng., a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northern Vertex, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

Full Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the Management Discussion & Analysis can be found at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at northernvertex.com.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

The following tables represent the calculation of certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures as referenced in this news release.

Reconciliation to Cash Costs and All In Sustaining Costs

US$'000 (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gold ounces sold

8,045

16,166









Cash costs reconciliation







Cost of sales $ 13,848 $ 27,130 Less: Depreciation and depletion

(2,286)

(4,463) Add: Refining and transportation

57

151 Less: Silver revenue

(2,219)

(4,092) Cash costs

9,400

18,726 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold $ 1,168 $ 1,158









Sustaining capital expenditures

6,410

13,591 Accretion

66

134



15,876

32,451 Moss Mine AISC per ounce sold $ 1,973 $ 2,007

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

"Michael G. Allen"

President

TSXV: NEE | US: NHVCF | NEE.WT | Frankfurt: 54N | ISIN: CA6660061012 | WKN: A1JUA0

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements about our future business and planned activities. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements including but are not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work and analyses. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as scheduled, may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

