Northern Vertex Intersects 64.01 Meters Grading 1.65 g/t Au and 15.39 g/t Ag at the Moss Mine, NW Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") a U.S.-focused gold producer with district-scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, is pleased to report recent results from its multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the Moss Mine in NW Arizona.

Douglas J. Hurst, Northern Vertex Chairman, commented, "The increase of our geological understanding of the Moss Mine and surrounding district is a testament to the work of Dr. Warwick Board, Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and the geological team at site. We believe the potential of the district is largely untapped and we see the potential for a generational mine at Moss"

Results presented in this release are focused on the Moss-Ruth Intersection drilling project beneath the active Center and East pits, and on the greenfield West Oatman Target (Figure 1. Moss Project Drilling Update Location).

Key Points, Moss Mine Drilling:

Multiple high-grade epithermal gold and silver intervals of the Moss vein and its associated hanging wall stockwork zone were intersected in numerous drillholes along the approximately 600 meters strike length tested in this round of drilling:

Drillhole AR21-486R, drilled beneath the eastern flank of the Center pit, returned 64.01 meters grading 1.65 g/t gold and 15.39 g/t silver, including 35 g/t gold and 252 g/t silver over 1.52 meters



Drillhole AR21-490R, drilled below the highwall between the Center and East pits, intersected 50.29 meters grading 1.61 g/t gold and 20.39 g/t silver, including 18.29 meters grading 3.55 g/t gold and 40.04 g/t silver



Drillhole AR21-469R, drilled beneath the East pit, returned 65.53 meters grading 0.49 g/t gold and 6.15 g/t silver, including 4.57 meters grading 2.19 g/t gold and 20.90 g/t silver, and 6.10 meters grading 1.01 g/t gold and 16.05 g/t silver



Drillhole AR21-479R, under the eastern side of the East pit, intersected 83.82 meters grading 0.44 g/t gold and 4.67 g/t silver, including 9.14 meters grading 2.34 g/t gold and 10.17 g/t silver

A broad interval of 207.46 meters grading 0.77 g/t gold and 11.80 g/t silver was intersected in drillhole AR21-491R, also drilled beneath the highwall between the Center and East pits. Although this drillhole was drilled down dip of the Moss vein, it highlights the potential extent of mineralized Moss vein to depths of at least 200 meters beneath this part of the mine.

Drilling continues to intersect thick, quartz stockwork zones, up to 205.74 meters grading 0.42 g/t gold and 4.07 g/t silver (AR21-488R)

Northern Vertex President, Michael G. Allen commented, "Thick zones of gold-silver mineralization beneath the current mining operations at Moss mine continue to highlight the opportunity for substantial intra-mine resource growth. We are excited for our upcoming resource update and subsequent resource updates in the future as we continue to demonstrate the significant district-scale potential of our 168 square kilometer land package surrounding the Moss Mine."

Moss-Ruth Intersection Geology

The Moss and Ruth veins are fault-hosted epithermal quartz-calcite veins with associated vein stockwork that are younger than and cut across the Moss quartz monzonite porphyry host rock in the vicinity of the mine. The Moss vein strikes slightly north of west (~275-285 degrees) and dips steeply (~70-75 degrees) to the south in the vicinity of the mine. Locally, the Moss vein develops a more northerly strike. The Ruth vein, which is approximately 175 meters to the south of the Moss vein on surface, is sub-parallel to, and dips moderately (~50-60 degrees) north towards the Moss vein, with the distance between the two veins diminishing with depth. The two veins intersect at depths of between 180 meters and 230 meters below the current surface. Moss vein hanging wall stockworks are present both above and below the intersection between the two veins.

Moss Mine Drill Results

Assay results for 20 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes, and one diamond core hole drilled from five different locations are presented in this news release (Table 1). These results are from drilling spanning a strike length of greater than 600 meters (Figure 2. Moss and Ruth Drilling Location). The majority of these drillholes were drilled towards the north and northeast, from the south side of the active Center and East pits, targeting the Moss vein. Drillholes AR21-490R (subvertical) and AR21-491R (inclined to the south) were drilled in the highwall area between the Center and East Pits, targeting the Moss vein in this area. Drillhole AR21-491R was drilled down dip of the Moss vein due to drillhole location challenges associated with active mining in this part of the pit. Drillhole AR21-489R was drilled subvertically, targeting the Ruth vein and associated vein stockwork to the south of the Center pit.

Results continue to indicate the presence of thick zones of epithermal gold and silver mineralization in the Moss vein and its hanging wall stockwork beneath the current mine (Figure 3. Cross Section Line C, Moss-Ruth Intersection Drilling). Higher grade gold and silver mineralization was generally intersected in the main Moss vein, with narrow intersections of high-grade gold and silver also intersected in parts of the hanging wall stockwork zone. Drilling continues to intersect significant precious metal mineralization in undrilled parts of the highwall area between the Center and East pit, with mineralization being intersected from surface in drillhole AR21-490R down to a depth of at least 200 meters below the current base of mining in drillhole AR21-491R.

Table 1: Results of Northern Vertex's 2021 Resource Expansion Drilling targeting the Moss vein, the Ruth vein, and the Moss-Ruth Intersection beneath the Moss Mine

Location Hole ID Target Az/Dip (Degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Otto Load 2 AR21-463R Moss vein 032/-60 190.50 196.60 6.10 0.53 3.75 0.58 AR21-464R Moss-Ruth

Intersection 032/-67 161.54 170.69 9.14 0.47 2.98 0.51 and 211.84 237.74 25.91 0.28 3.94 0.33 incl. 224.03 227.08 3.05 0.66 8.65 0.77 and 277.37 284.99 7.62 0.27 1.56 0.29 Fuel Tanks AR21-469R Moss vein 004/-45 193.55 259.08 65.53 0.49 6.15 0.57 incl. 199.64 204.22 4.57 2.19 20.90 2.47 incl. 249.94 256.03 6.10 1.01 16.05 1.22 AR21-470R Moss vein 004/-51 228.60 263.65 35.05 0.48 3.85 0.53 incl. 237.74 246.89 9.14 1.05 4.83 1.11 and 294.13 301.75 7.62 0.30 1.12 0.32 AR21-472R Moss vein 032/-45 176.78 179.83 3.05 0.46 4.60 0.52 and 219.46 222.50 3.05 2.20 13.50 2.38 and 236.22 256.03 19.81 0.55 11.17 0.70 AR21-473R Moss vein 032/-53 181.36 280.42 99.06 0.29 3.35 0.34 incl. 181.36 187.45 6.10 0.71 4.43 0.77 incl. 196.60 202.69 6.10 0.85 11.80 1.00 AR21-474R Moss vein 032/-60 234.70 237.74 3.05 0.51 9.25 0.63 and 303.28 307.85 4.57 0.28 10.10 0.41 Butt Dumps AR21-456C Moss vein 025/-55 173.13 210.62 37.49 0.41 3.19 0.45 incl. 177.70 182.91 5.21 0.81 5.40 0.88 AR21-479R Moss vein 330/-60 164.59 248.41 83.82 0.44 4.67 0.51 incl. 234.70 243.84 9.14 2.34 10.17 2.48 AR21-480R Moss vein 003/-45 143.26 175.26 32.00 0.27 3.07 0.31 AR21-481R Moss vein 003/-52 156.97 172.21 15.24 0.37 3.48 0.41 and 202.69 204.22 1.52 1.07 2.00 1.10 AR21-482R Moss vein 003/-65 No significant Intersection AR21-483R Moss vein 003/-70 163.07 185.93 22.86 0.27 3.13 0.31 Line C AR21-484R Moss vein 013/-45 118.87 158.50 39.62 0.74 15.12 0.94 incl. 138.68 149.35 10.67 1.37 34.34 1.83 AR21-485R Moss vein 013/-63 103.63 167.64 64.01 0.59 7.44 0.69 incl. 123.44 128.02 4.57 3.89 74.97 4.89 incl. 161.54 164.59 3.05 2.13 7.30 2.23 AR21-486R Moss vein 013/-70 128.02 192.02 64.01 1.65 15.39 1.85 incl. 167.64 181.36 13.72 6.46 62.28 7.29 incl. 167.64 169.16 1.52 35.00 252.00 38.36 AR21-487R Moss-Ruth

Intersection 013/-75 120.40 252.98 132.59 0.51 5.78 0.59 incl. 120.40 129.54 9.14 2.28 6.77 2.37 incl. 204.22 217.93 13.72 1.12 26.26 1.47 AR21-488R Moss-Ruth

Intersection 013/-80 73.15 278.89 205.74 0.42 4.07 0.47 incl. 73.15 79.25 6.10 3.83 54.23 4.55 incl. 100.58 108.20 7.62 0.81 3.78 0.87 incl. 149.35 152.40 3.05 3.11 2.15 3.14 incl. 274.32 278.89 4.57 1.51 0.73 1.52 AR21-489R Ruth vein 013/-88 132.59 243.84 111.25 0.33 3.12 0.37 incl. 155.45 160.02 4.57 0.70 15.53 0.91 incl. 173.74 179.83 6.10 0.72 3.95 0.77 incl. 208.79 213.36 4.57 0.80 8.40 0.91 Site F6 AR21-490R Moss vein 180/-88 0.00 50.29 50.29 1.61 20.39 1.88 incl. 4.57 22.86 18.29 3.55 40.04 4.08 AR21-491R* Moss vein;

Moss-Ruth

Intersection 180/-68 24.38 231.65 207.26 0.77 11.80 0.93 incl. 24.38 89.92 65.53 1.48 17.96 1.72

Note: True thickness ranges between approximately 30% of the reported interval thickness for subvertical drilling and 88% for drilling inclined at -45 degrees to the Moss vein; *Note that drillhole AR21-491R was drilled down dip of the Moss vein due to drillhole location issues in this part of the active mine, and hence is not representative of the true thickness of the vein. Assay data are uncapped. AuEq = Au + Ag/75. RC Drilling was completed by Boart Longyear, core drilling was completed by Timberline Drilling. RC samples, were collected every 1.52 m. Both core and RC samples were transported in sealed bags to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QAQC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of three field control samples every 20 regular samples. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

The 2021 Moss-Ruth Intersection drilling program is ongoing, with two RC drill rigs currently in operation. One of the rigs is targeting the eastern extension of the Moss vein to the east of the East pit. The other RC rig is working on connecting the West and Center pits in the Gold Bridge area. Results from this program will continue to be released following receipt, compilation and review.

West Oatman Vein System

The West Oatman vein system is located approximately 2.3 kilometers south of the Moss Mine crusher. The fault-hosted vein, vein stockwork, and quartz-calcite breccia system is sub-parallel (N70W) and appears to be analogous to the Moss vein system. The vein system dips moderately steeply (~50-65 degrees) to the north. A significant zone of silicification and stockwork veining is present in the footwall to the vein. The host fault has been mapped over a strike length of approximately 4.5 kilometers and is interpreted to be an extension of the Gold Road structure to the southeast. Previous drilling on the West Oatman structure indicated that mineralized intersections appear to increase in both grade and thickness with depth (see News Release dated 11 May 2021).

West Oatman Drill Results

Seven diamond core drillholes were drilled from three sites on the West Oatman Target, covering a strike length of approximately 275 meters of the vein system (Figure 4. West Oatman Target Drilling Location Map). Two drillholes were drilled from each of Sites 5 and 6, with three drillholes drilled from Site 1. The three holes drilled from Site 1 followed-up on drillhole AR21-259R which was drilled in 2020 (see News Release dated 12 August 2020; Figure 5. Cross Section: West Oatman Target Site 1).

Highlight results include drillhole WO21-20C, which intersected:

35.97 meters grading 0.36 g/t gold and 1.64 g/t silver, including

10.97 meters grading 0.63 g/t gold and 0.98 g/t silver

and 19.51 meters grading 0.31 g/t gold and 0.82 g/t silver, including

7.01 meters grading 0.46 g/t gold and 1.32 g/t silver

and 3.05 meters grading 0.59 g/t gold and 11.35 g/t silver

and 1.68 meters grading 0.37 g/t gold and 14.60 g/t silver

Results continue to indicate the presence of relatively broad zones of epithermal gold and silver mineralization in the upper parts of the West Oatman vein system with an apparent increase in grade at depth. Importantly, these drilling results indicate that the footwall silcification zone contains gold and silver mineralization, suggesting the presence of thicker than expected mineralization zones that are open at depth and along strike.

This tranche of drilling targeted gaps in the upper parts of the large quartz-calcite breccia in the central parts of the West Oatman vein system. Drilling locations have been permitted along approximately 2.7 kilometers of the West Oatman vein system. More drilling is being planned for Q4 2021 to test the deeper parts of the West Oatman vein system and the footwall silicification zone.

Table 2: Results of Northern Vertex's 2021 West Oatman diamond core drilling program

Location Hold ID Target Az/Dip (Degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Site 5 WO21-014C West Oatman 200/-45 46.12 53.95 7.83 0.36 2.63 0.40 WO21-015C 170/-45 27.65 30.33 2.68 0.55 4.96 0.62 and 46.63 55.78 9.14 0.27 4.60 0.33 and 96.62 101.50 4.88 0.53 0.68 0.53 Site 6 WO21-016C 160/-53 22.04 41.91 19.87 0.28 2.54 0.31 and 63.40 67.97 4.57 0.61 0.90 0.62 WO21-017C 160/-65 20.73 25.30 4.57 0.30 5.83 0.38 and 37.49 43.59 6.10 0.44 1.80 0.46 and 61.87 65.96 4.08 0.26 0.75 0.27 Site 1 WO21-018C 210/-45 32.16 77.42 45.26 0.25 1.14 0.26 Incl. 32.16 36.88 4.72 0.35 1.98 0.38 Incl. 63.09 71.93 8.84 0.38 0.97 0.39 WO21-019C 210/-65 31.42 99.97 68.55 0.25 2.33 0.28 Incl. 35.97 39.01 3.05 0.94 17.40 1.17 WO21-020C 210/-80 44.96 80.92 35.97 0.36 1.64 0.38 Incl. 62.94 73.91 10.97 0.63 0.98 0.64 and 91.74 111.25 19.51 0.31 0.82 0.32 Incl. 95.10 102.11 7.01 0.46 1.32 0.48 and 121.46 124.51 3.05 0.59 11.35 0.74 and 136.86 138.53 1.68 0.37 14.60 0.56

Note: True thickness ranges between approximately 94% and 64% of the reported interval thickness for drilling inclined at between -45 degrees and -80 degrees, respectively, to the West Oatman vein. Assay data are uncapped. AuEq = Au + Ag/75. Core Drilling was completed by Timberline Drilling. Core samples were transported in sealed bags to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QAQC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of three field control samples every 20 regular samples. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northern Vertex, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP

"Michael G. Allen"

President

TSXV: NEE | Nasdaq Intl: NHVCF | Frankfurt: 54N | ISIN: CA6660061012 | WKN: A1JUA0

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although Northern Vertex believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Northern Vertex can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Northern Vertex's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Northern Vertex's expectations include risks associated with the business of Northern Vertex; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Northern Vertex; risks related to exploration and potential development of Northern Vertex's projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Northern Vertex's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Northern Vertex does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

For further information: CORPORATE INQUIRIES: Michael G. Allen, President, Company Website: www.northernvertex.com, +1 (855) 633-8798 Toll Free, +1 (604) 601-3656 Office, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.northernvertex.com

