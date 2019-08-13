Northern Vertex Increases Gold and Silver Production for the Best Month on Record at Moss Gold Mine, Arizona

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce gold and silver production totaling 3,299 gold equivalent ounces (3,001 oz gold and 22,383 oz silver) during the month July at the Moss Gold Mine, located in Northwest Arizona.

Kenneth Berry, President and CEO, states: "We are pleased to report our best production month ever at the Moss Mine. The improvement in production is a direct reflection of our management team's transparent operational culture, modifications to the Merrill Crowe facility and adjustments to Pad Management."

Production Results for the Months Ended March 31, 2019 to July 31, 2019:

Production for the Months Ended March 31, 2019 April 30,2019 May 31,2019 June 30, 2019 July 31, 2019 Gold ounces 2,135 2,247 2,655 2,580 3,001 Silver ounces 9,702 12,885 14,940 18,051 22,383 Gold equivalent ounces 2,264 2,419 2,854 2,821 3,299

*Gold to Silver Ratio 75:1

Joel Murphy, General Manager commented, "Work continues at site to build a world class management team. To this end the site underwent a structural reorganization in Management that will set the Operational team going forward. Now that we have gone into steady state production, our goal is to build the best mining team we can. The hiring of safe dedicated personnel to fill our positions is paramount to our future. Now that all aspects of our operations are reaching steady state operations, work is focused on the reduction of operating costs. We have several large projects on site to keep things operating well into the future with a pad expansion by year end and reviews for building a power line to site."

Exploration

Preparation is underway for a reverse circulation (RC) in-fill drill program on the Western Extension resource area and to test known surface mineralization on strike to the east and west of the current mining operations. Roads and pads are being constructed and commencement of drilling is scheduled to begin in September 2019.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed and verified by Mr. Joseph Bardswich, P.Eng., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

"Kenneth Berry"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements about our future business and planned activities. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements including but are not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work and analyses. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as scheduled, may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

SOURCE Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

For further information: please visit www.northernvertex.com or contact Investor Relations at: 604-601-3656 or at 1-855-633-8798

Related Links

www.northernvertex.com

