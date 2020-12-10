Northern Vertex Drills Further Widespread Mineralized Intercepts Along The Ruth Vein, Parallel to Moss Mine Open Pit

Ken Berry, President & CEO stated: "We are pleased to report another round of drilling results, including new high-grade intercepts along with thick low-grade zones, from our resource expansion drill program at the Moss Mine. Drilling at the Ruth Vein, which runs parallel to our Moss Open Pit, continues to encounter encouraging drill intercepts. The Ruth is located just 160 meters off the southern edge of our open pit mine and dips north toward the Moss Vein, which dips to the south, with the two veins intersecting at a contact zone approximately 225 meters below surface. This Ruth/Moss Contact Zone is a prime geological drill target for our ongoing resource expansion program at the Moss Mine."

Ruth Vein Highlights

Definition drilling along the Ruth vein shows a strike length of greater than 500 meters with multiple high-grade zones intersected. Click the link to view a plan map showing drill-hole locations at the Ruth Vein (figure 1).

The latest intercept comes from hole AR20-350R, which was drilled within 15 meters of the active Center pit crest and returned 15.25 meters @ 3.35 gpt gold and 23.09 gpt silver, within 33.55 meters @ 1.83 gpt gold and 13.49 gpt silver (true thickness approximately 21.3 meters). Also, drill holes AR20-322R (183 meters east of AR20-350R) and AR20-321R (457 meters east of AR20-350R) intercepted zones of high-grade gold and silver including:

AR20-322R: 1.5 meters @ 8.74 gpt gold and 80.10 gpt silver within 29.0 meters @ 0.75 gpt gold and 7.15 gpt silver (true thickness approximately 18.3 meters)

within 29.0 meters @ 0.75 gpt gold and 7.15 gpt silver (true thickness approximately 18.3 meters) AR20-321R: 3.0 meters @ 3.82 gpt gold and 56.0 gpt silver within 10.68 meters @ 1.369 gpt gold and 20.81 gpt silver (true thickness approximately 7.6 meters)

AR20-350R specifically targeted the Ruth vein, while hole AR20-355R, drilled from the same platform, targeted the intersection between the Ruth and Moss veins. Click the link to view a cross section of hole AR20-350R (figure 2). Samples from hole AR20-355R are in preparation at Skyline Laboratories and assay results are pending. During this drill program, high-grade (>3.0 gpt gold) zones have been intersected in 14 different drills holes along the 500 meters of defined Ruth vein strike length, confirming that the Ruth vein hosts multiple high-grade zones.

The drilling program continues with two reverse circulation drill rigs and one core drill rig in-filling along the Ruth vein. In the coming months, mining will transition from the Center pit to the West and East pits.

Ruth Vein Detailed Drill Results

Hole ID Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) From (ft) To (ft) Length (m) Length (ft) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AR20-308R 180 -85 0.00 3.05 0 10 3.05 10 0.435 2.6 and



131.15 135.73 430 445 4.57 15 0.654 5.8 and



157.08 160.13 515 525 3.05 10 0.645 13.6 and



172.33 201.30 565 660 28.98 95 0.396 8.363 and



218.08 222.65 715 730 4.58 15 0.419 25.6 and



276.03 279.08 905 915 3.05 10 0.636 5.1 AR20-309R 195 -88 86.93 93.03 285 305 6.10 20 1.131 11.375 and



106.75 112.85 350 370 6.10 20 0.232 3.15 and



126.58 131.15 415 430 4.58 15 0.417 2.8 and



138.78 143.35 455 470 4.57 15 0.275 1.9 and



157.08 164.70 515 540 7.63 25 0.266 1.62 and



172.33 175.38 565 575 3.05 10 0.361 0.6 AR20-319R



No significant results AR20-320R



No significant results AR20-321R 180 -85 125.05 129.63 410 425 4.58 15 0.249 0.767 and



201.30 211.98 660 695 10.68 35 1.369 20.814 including



205.9 208.9 675 685 3.0 10 3.82 56.00 and



222.7 227.2 730 745 4.6 15 1.08 22.67 AR20-322R 180 -88 54.9 83.9 180 275 29.0 95 0.75 7.15 including



68.6 70.2 225 230 1.5 5 8.74 80.10 AR20-323R



No significant results AR20-324R



No significant results AR20-325R



No significant results AR20-326R



No significant results AR20-327R 180 -85 143.4 146.4 470 480 3.1 10 0.44 0.95 AR20-328R 180 -65 0.0 3.1 0 10 3.1 10 0.52 4.75 and



35.1 41.2 115 135 6.1 20 0.52 0.18 and



47.3 51.9 155 170 4.6 15 0.29 0.70 AR20-329R 180 -85 0.00 12.20 0 40 12.20 40 0.27 3.18 and



54.90 56.43 180 185 1.53 5 1.40 5.80 AR20-330R



No significant results AR20-331R 150 -45 16.78 25.93 55 85 9.15 30 0.23 2.13 and



38.13 44.23 125 145 6.10 20 0.52 12.78 AR20-332R 230 -65 10.68 15.25 35 50 4.58 15 0.81 7.43 AR20-333R 180 -85 0.0 4.6 0 15 4.6 15 1.01 10.60 and



18.30 30.50 60 100 12.20 40 0.31 9.04 and



39.65 57.95 130 190 18.30 60 0.60 2.56 including



39.65 48.80 130 160 9.15 30 0.94 2.08 and



71.68 79.30 235 260 7.63 25 0.26 1.94 and



97.60 102.18 320 335 4.58 15 0.39 5.93 and



117.43 122.00 385 400 4.58 15 0.26 3.47 AR20-334R 140 -70 10.68 25.93 35 85 15.25 50 0.72 7.04 including



15.25 16.78 50 55 1.53 5 3.30 28.60 and



70.15 82.35 230 270 12.20 40 0.35 5.75 and



93.03 105.23 305 345 12.20 40 0.55 3.59 AR20-335R



No significant results AR20-336R



No significant results AR20-337R 180 -85 123.53 131.15 405 430 7.63 25 1.16 2.66 AR20-338R 165 -45 67.10 70.15 220 230 3.05 10 0.57 2.25 AR20-339R



No significant results AR20-340R 120 -80 117.43 129.63 385 425 12.20 40 0.78 5.51 AR20-341R 180 -45 0.00 10.68 0 35 10.68 35 0.29 2.97 AR20-342R



No significant results AR20-343R



No significant results AR20-344R



No significant results AR20-345R 250 -70 42.70 45.75 140 150 3.05 10 0.42 0.65 AR20-346R



No significant results AR20-347R 180 -88 51.85 74.73 170 245 22.88 75 0.24 3.39 including



56.43 57.95 185 190 1.53 5 1.00 5.10 AR20-348R 0 -45 6.10 24.40 20 80 18.30 60 0.41 2.26





35.08 42.70 115 140 7.63 25 0.40 2.60





59.48 65.58 195 215 6.10 20 0.26 8.25





184.53 201.30 605 660 16.78 55 0.24 0.86 and



218.08 231.80 715 760 13.73 45 0.44 4.66 including



219.60 222.65 720 730 3.05 10 1.08 15.55 AR20-349R



No significant results AR20-350R 205 -85 102.18 108.28 335 355 6.10 20 0.27 2.48 and



125.05 158.60 410 520 33.55 110 1.83 13.49 including



128.10 143.35 420 470 15.25 50 3.35 23.09 AR20-351R 205 -70 0.00 3.05 0 10 3.05 10 0.42 2.25 and



106.75 123.53 350 405 16.78 55 0.23 1.21 AR20-353R 230 -45 0.00 4.58 0 15 4.58 15 0.32 1.67 and



13.73 16.78 45 55 3.05 10 0.35 1.45 and



89.98 93.03 295 305 3.05 10 0.29 0.60 and



106.75 112.85 350 370 6.10 20 0.32 0.93 and



143.35 146.40 470 480 3.05 10 0.37 9.80 AR20-354R 10 -80 193.68 219.60 635 720 25.93 85 0.37 4.26































* Note: estimated true widths range from 65 to 90% depending on dip of the vein and inclination of the drill-hole

QA/QC

Samples of drill cuttings were collected by the drilling crew using a wet rotary splitter to ensure a representative sample of each five-foot interval. Field notes were recorded for each sample documenting what was sampled and how the sample was taken. Samples were collected in bags with a sample tag inserted and delivered to a secure on-site location prior to pick-up by Skyline Labs, a commercial laboratory in Tucson, Arizona. Skyline Labs is an ISO 9001:2008 qualified assay lab that uses and makes available internal assaying controls. Quality control consisted of one certified gold standard, one blank, and one duplicate sample inserted into every twenty samples submitted to Skyline Laboratories.

At the lab, rock samples are dried, crushed and pulverized to 85% passing through a 200-mesh sieve. The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30 g split, Fire Assay (FA) and Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Over limit assays for both gold and silver (10 gpt for gold and 100 gpt for silver) were rerun using a gravimetric procedure. Rejects and pulps are stored at Golden Vertex's warehouse in Bullhead City for future reference.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed and verified by Mr. Joseph Bardswich, P.Eng., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions, and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

"Kenneth Berry"

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements about our future business and planned activities. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements including but are not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work and analyses. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as scheduled, may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

SOURCE Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

For further information: For further information, please visit www.northernvertex.com or contact Investor Relations at: 604-601-3656 or at 1-855-633-8798

Related Links

www.northernvertex.com

