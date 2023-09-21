Northern Shield Samples 1.5% Cu+Ni and 12.3 g/t PGE+Au from Idefix Ni-Cu-PGE Property, Northern Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NRN) is pleased to announce that a grab rock sample recently collected from a zone of disseminated sulphides on its 100% owned Idefix Cu-Ni-PGE Property ("Idefix" or the "Property") assayed 1.2% Cu, 0.35% Ni, 9.6 g/t Pd, 2.4 g/t Pt and 0.27 g/t Au. Ground truthing and verification of VTEM geophysical anomalies identified from a 2016 airborne survey was also undertaken during the very brief visit to the Property.

Idefix is located approximately 80 kilometres west of Kuujjuaq, Nunavik, northern Quebec. The Property covers a 7-kilometre stretch of a gabbronorite sill complex that is primarily being explored for disseminated PGE-Ni-Cu mineralization but also has many recognized features that suggest the presence of high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE massive sulphide mineralization. The Property was last drilled by the Company in 2013 when reef-type and disseminated PGE sulphide mineralization was intersected over a 5 kilometre strike-length.

The grab sample is important as it provides proof-of-concept that higher concentrations of disseminated sulphides are present in the sill and that they can carry higher base-metal and PGE grades. The grab sample contained approximately 10% sulphides, suggesting that massive sulphides are not required to generate higher base-metal grades. This is the highest base-metal grade reported from the Idefix and the grab sample was collected from the northern portion of the Property, an area which was not the focus of exploration when the Company was last actively exploring in 2012/13.

"We revisited our data on Idefix over the last year and it reminded us that it is an exceptional project. It is unusual to see such continuous PGE mineralization over this large an area (60 x 5,000 metres). The re-evaluation also prompted us to focus more on the potential of a disseminated sulphide system, with good base-metal grades along with the PGE, not just exploring for massive sulphides. This sample provides a proof of concept for this approach, although more exploration is required to properly evaluate the area.

An update on the drilling program at Root & Cellar will be provided shortly.

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

Disseminated Model

Previous drilling and surface sampling by the Company delineated PGE mineralization over a 5-kilometre strike length. Drill core grades averaged approximately 0.25 g/t PGE+Au over true thicknesses up to 60 metres associated with very low base-metal values. The mineralization has very low concentrations of sulphides averaging 0.5%. A linear relationship between sulphide content and PGE grades is noted at Idefix, such that a ten-fold increase in sulphides generally brings a similar order of magnitude increase in PGE grades.

Massive Sulphide Model

Sulphide "globules" up to 2 centimetres diameter were observed in all 14 drill-holes completed in 2013. Analyses by pXRF show that the globules average 3.2% Cu, 1.9% Ni and 23 g/t Pd. The sulphide globules are interpreted to have originated from a pool of liquid massive sulphide when the magma was still molten. Such globules are known to be fragile and tend to disaggregate in the magma conduit due to turbulent flow and as such the presence of many sulphide globules suggests that the source pool of sulphide magma is proximal.

Analysis, QA/QC and Qualified Person

Grab rock samples are single samples and by their nature are not representative of all mineralization encountered or expected to be found on the Property. Samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay and multi-elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES. All standards and duplicates by ALS Global meet targeted values. This news release was reviewed by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to discover a near surface, tier one asset, at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven approach in exploration to reduce risks associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach is what led to the discovery of an alkaline-related gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper system at the Root & Cellar Project in Newfoundland.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Idefix Property , geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known Ni-Cu-PGE deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‑looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward‑looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward‑looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

