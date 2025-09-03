Northern Shield Provides Update on Exploration at Root & Cellar Gold-Silver-Tellurium-Copper Project, Newfoundland

Assays from drill core samples are still pending, with complete results expected in a few more weeks.

New Mineralization Exposed in Quarries

Two mineralized occurrences have been discovered in large quarry pits in the Creston Copper Zone, located to the southwest of the Conquest Zone. The quarries are operated for producing road aggregate with recent expansion of the pits, both laterally and to depth, exposing the mineralization in a hybrid, hydrothermal-magmatic [diatreme], breccia.

breccia. In the southernmost pit, disseminated pyrite occurs in the matrix, fragments of breccia, and in cross-cutting hydrothermal mill breccias (Figure 1). Trace sphalerite (zinc sulphide) and molybdenite was also observed in the area.

Approximately 300 m to the NNE, a hydrothermal breccia, within the diatreme breccia, was discovered in rock recently blasted from the quarry floor. It exhibits various phases of chalcedonic silica fragments (Figure 2a and b) overprinted by further intense silicification, fracturing and pyritization. Fragments within the breccia include, what appear to be, well banded cherty sedimentary rocks (Figure 2a) that may represent the remnants of a crater lake that formed at the top of the diatreme from hydrothermal fluids erupting at surface.

The diatreme breccias in the quarries cover an area approximately 400 x 500 metres. Prospecting has located another occurrence 600 metres to the north, approximately 300 x 500 m, and a smaller occurrence on the north side of the Conquest Zone.

, and a smaller occurrence on the north side of the Conquest Zone. Grab samples have been submitted for analyses with results pending.

"We are very excited to see evidence of a new hydrothermal system hosted within the diatreme breccias in the quarries; we always knew these breccias represented excellent targets, but we were not expecting to see such a rapid transition. We had planned to start advancing our understanding of the diatreme breccias this year, particularly related to the copper potential of Root & Cellar, and this certainly provides a catalyst. However, some of what we see is more suggestive of the epithermal gold system. We have boots on the ground now to see if this is related to Conquest or to a different system, and to better define the extent of the diatreme breccias. Either way, a large diatreme or maar-diatreme complex is a very exciting development at Root & Cellar.

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Maar-Diatreme Complexes

Diatremes are large, funnel-shaped breccia pipes formed by explosive volcanic eruptions, often due to magma interacting with groundwater. They are important in the formation of both gold and copper deposits with diatreme formation often preceding the main phase of epithermal mineralization by creating the initial fracture network that later mineralizing fluids exploit. Some of the world's largest copper-gold deposits are associated with maar-diatreme complexes, where brecciation and alteration were a crucial part of the overall magmatic-hydrothermal evolution of these systems. It is in these quarries that Prospector, Jeff Brushett, originally discovered the copper mineralization at Root & Cellar.

Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P.Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a Tier 1 asset, near surface, and at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the mineralization, and then its advancement to a large gold-silver-tellurium system.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the timing and extent of the drilling program, the location of the drill holes, and the information to be gathered from the program. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the availability of the drilling contractor to complete the program in the manner and to the extent requested by the Company or at all, the risk of inclement weather or other unexpected event affecting the timing and results of the drill program, the risk of the drilling program not encountering mineralization as expected, and the risk of equipment malfunction or mechanical issues. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

