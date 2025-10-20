Northern Shield Continues to Advance their Discovery of a Large Epithermal Au-Ag-Te and Porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Te System, Root & Cellar Property, Newfoundland

Conquest Drilling

The assays confirm gold and silver telluride minerals (Figure 1a) in the southern Conquest Zone with the most significant results in drillhole 25RC-34: 4.35 m @ 3.4 g/t Au, 5.7 g/t Te (130.60-134.95 m), including concentrations of 4.4 g/t Au and 8.6 g/t Te over 0.5 metres. The mineralization is in pyritic breccias and distinct, crustiform-colloform banded quartz veins (Figure 1b and 1c), indicative of the boiling zone (the point of gold-silver precipitation in a low-sulfidation epithermal deposit) and the widest intersection of gold-mineralized epithermal quartz veins on the Property to date. Copper concentrations in this section grade up to 0.29% Cu over 0.6 metres. Drillhole 25RC-33 intersected 24.9 m @ 0.57 g/t Au (24.6-49.5 m).

Multiple short intersections of anomalous gold, silver +/- tellurium +/- copper were also intersected in drillholes 25RC-23, 24, 25 and 26. Drillhole 25RC-24 veered off course and did not intersect the intended target.

A new analytical package, used for this drilling program, detects Te at lower levels. In the past, the detection limit for Te was 10 ppm Te, suitable for high-grade samples, but not providing the resolution required for using Te as a vector / pathfinder element. The results indicate increasing Te values in gold-bearing structures and hence an important pathfinder element tool for gold mineralization.

Link Between Conquest Gold and Creston Copper Showings

The 2025 drilling program (Figure 2), along with previous drilling, continues to define a "keel-like" zone of near-surface gold mineralization (Figures 3a, b and c), measuring approximately 75 metres-wide, 400 metres-long and 50 metres-deep that is fed, or cross-cut, by the gold-silver-telluride bearing structures. These structures continue to the southwest where they intersect diatreme breccia pipes in the 2 km diameter Creston Porphyry copper anomaly, where soil samples, highly anomalous in Te, overlie the structures (Figure 4).

Epithermal gold and porphyry copper are genetically linked as both are formed from a large magmatic-hydrothermal system. The porphyry copper systems are typically deeper and hotter components of a magmatic-hydrothermal system which evolve upwards to shallower, lower temperature epithermal gold systems.

Creston Copper Porphyry

Recent work points to an underlying polymetallic (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo-Te) porphyry and/or hydrothermal system at Creston. Evidence includes:

Chalcopyrite veins and void fillings in diatreme breccia (Figure 5a); Fragments of porphyry-style chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization, brought up from depth, by the explosive eruption of a diatreme breccia pipe (Figure 5c); Quartz blebs, hosting native copper (Figure 5c) and porphyry-type quartz veinlets with chalcopyrite, bornite (Figure 5d) within diatreme breccia; The top of a hydrothermal breccia vent anomalous in gold, molybdenite, tellurium and other pathfinder elements (Figure 5e); and, A newly exposed rhyolite porphyry stock which carries fine-grained, disseminated chalcopyrite.

A drill permit application for 14 holes designed to test the Creston Porphyry Target, late in the fall or early winter, is in progress. There are sufficient permitted drillholes in the area of drillhole 25RC-33 to follow up on the results to date and trace out the ginguro textures seen in the epithermal veins, a diagnostic feature in low-sulphidation epithermal deposits.

"While the deeper drillholes mostly intersected strong epithermal alteration, we continue to intersect near-surface gold mineralization in the southern Conquest Zone including the top of the boiling zone in newly identified structures. Having intersected the boiling zone, we can now step the drill back in the next program at Conquest and start following these veins. Based on the trend of these structures and their enrichment in tellurium they may represent the physical link between the epithermal gold and porphyry copper portion of an intact epithermal gold-porphyry copper system. At the beginning of the year, we indicated that we wanted to advance the copper target at Root & Cellar to the drilling stage and with the recent and on-going discoveries at the Creston Zone, we are there sooner than expected. We drive by the quarries where the diatreme breccias are exposed, on the way to the drill at Conquest and the evidence became too much to ignore. I said to the prospector, Jeff Brushett, who optioned the Property to us, "if we were in Chile, for instance, and had a 2-km diameter copper anomaly, a diatreme breccia pipe hosting copper, moly, gold and tellurium, surrounded by 5 epithermal gold occurrences, there would be a race to acquire it and drill it. So, let's drill it and put the Burin Peninsula on the porphyry copper map and attack the system from both ends."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay with ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP22) and multi-elements by four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). All standards and duplicates meet targeted values. Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the mineralization, and then saw its advancement to a large gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper system.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property , geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drillhole Sample From (m) To (m) *Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Te (ppm) Other 25RC-34 337192 130.60 131.70 1.10 3.4 1.5 0.9

25RC-34 337193 131.70 132.20 0.50 4.4 4.2 4.5 0.29% Cu 25RC-34 337194 132.20 132.60 0.40 0.7 2.7 3.6

25RC-34 337195 132.60 133.20 0.60 0.4 2.9 2.9 0.15% Cu 25RC-34 337196 133.20 133.60 0.40 0.6 1.2 2.1

25RC-34 337197 133.60 134.10 0.50 1.7 10.0 8.6

25RC-34 337198 134.10 134.50 0.40 2.0 2.1 0.7

25RC-34 337199 134.50 134.95 0.45 1.7 2.0 1.4





weighted average: 4.35 3.4 6.1 5.7



Drillhole Sample From (m) To (m) *Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Te (ppm) 25RC-33 337103 24.60 25.00 0.40 0.2 1.5 1.1 25RC-33 337104 25.00 25.70 0.70 0.1 1.7 1.8 25RC-33 337105 25.70 26.55 0.85 0.2 1.8 0.9 25RC-33 337106 26.55 27.10 0.55 0.3 1.8 0.1 25RC-33 337107 27.10 28.10 1.00 0.4 1.9 0.0 25RC-33 337108 28.10 29.25 1.15 0.4 3.9 0.5 25RC-33 337109 29.25 30.10 0.85 0.3 2.9 0.3 25RC-33 337111 30.10 31.30 1.20 0.5 6.2 1.9 25RC-33 337112 31.30 32.35 1.05 0.7 5.2 1.5 25RC-33 337117 32.35 33.35 1.00 0.6 2.8 0.0 25RC-33 337113 33.35 34.10 0.75 0.8 2.9 0.2 25RC-33 337114 34.10 34.70 0.60 2.2 5.8 0.0 25RC-33 337115 34.70 35.30 0.60 1.0 4.5 0.0 25RC-33 337116 35.30 36.05 0.75 2.2 5.1 0.0 25RC-33 337118 36.05 36.85 0.80 1.7 16.7 2.6 25RC-33 337119 36.85 37.70 0.85 1.2 14.7 4.8 25RC-33 337120 37.70 38.35 0.65 0.2 1.4 0.3 25RC-33 337121 38.35 39.40 1.05 0.0 0.6 0.2 25RC-33 337122 39.40 40.60 1.20 0.1 0.6 0.5 25RC-33 337124 41.90 43.20 1.30 0.1 0.5 0.2 25RC-33 337125 43.20 43.60 0.40 0.6 2.0 0.9 25RC-33 337126 43.60 44.00 0.40 0.1 0.7 0.2 25RC-33 337127 44.00 44.90 0.90 1.1 1.0 0.2 25RC-33 337128 44.90 45.35 0.45 0.2 3.9 2.1 25RC-33 337129 45.35 45.80 0.45 0.3 0.7 0.2 25RC-33 337131 45.80 46.40 0.60 0.4 1.0 0.0 25RC-33 337132 46.40 47.35 0.95 0.6 1.1 0.3 25RC-33 337133 47.35 47.90 0.55 0.8 0.9 0.1 25RC-33 337134 47.90 48.35 0.45 0.7 0.6 0.1 25RC-33 337135 48.35 49.00 0.65 0.8 3.9 2.1 25RC-33 337136 49.00 49.50 0.50 0.3 1.1 1.0



weighted average: 24.90 0.6 3.4 0.8

*drill core sample lengths do not represent true widths

