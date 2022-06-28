Northern Shield Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders that was held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The four matters voted on at the Meeting were (1), the election of directors; (2) the appointment of Davidson and Co LLP as the Company's auditor for the coming year and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix such auditors' remuneration; (3) the re-approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan; and (4) a share consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of not more than 5 for 1. All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved by the requisite number of votes including the consolidation which received 80% support from our shareholders. A further update will be provided by the Company when and if the Company determines to proceed with the share consolidation.

"Although we continue to monitor market conditions with respect to any consolidation, with our growing confidence of the epithermal gold system at Root & Cellar, a modest consolidation will help create, grow and sustain shareholder value as we prepare for the next phase of drilling."

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

For further information: Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]