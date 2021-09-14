Northern RNA and Providence Therapeutics Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Essential Raw Materials and GMP Manufacturing in Support of Providence Therapeutics mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, PTX-COVID19-B

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern RNA Inc. and Providence Therapeutics today announced a multi-year agreement for Northern RNA to provide Plasmid DNA, mRNA Cap Analogs and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified manufacturing to support Providence's COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine development and manufacturing requirements. The value of the agreement signed between Northern RNA and Providence is in excess of $15 million dollars and represents a continued joint commitment to bring World-Class mRNA-based vaccines to global markets.

"Northern RNA will provide leading-edge manufacturing of two key building blocks for the COVID-19 vaccine, including Cap Analogs and Plasmid DNA, essential raw materials needed to produce messenger RNA. We are very pleased to be able to support Providence Therapeutics with our proven manufacturing capabilities" said Brad Stevens, President and CEO, Northern RNA.

Covid-19 is a global challenge that has impacted us all. Providence Therapeutics provides vaccine solutions to help now, and in the future.

"We hold deep expertise in the science of mRNA and that experience has motivated us to work across the globe to supply a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine with a focus on under-served markets," said Brad Sorensen, CEO of Providence Therapeutics.

Proudly Canadian, both Northern RNA and Providence Therapeutics appreciate the opportunity to bring vaccine solutions to global markets.

About Northern RNA

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Northern RNA is a world class, customer-focused, end-to-end supplier of nucleic acid products such as mRNA and DNA. We develop in a state-of-the-art bioprocessing facility and deploy using proprietary manufacturing approaches and chemical process technologies. For more information, visit northernrna.com

About Providence Therapeutics

Providence Therapeutics is Canada's leading mRNA vaccine company, with operations in Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario. In response to a worldwide need for a COVID-19 vaccine, Providence has expanded its focus beyond oncology and devoted its energy and resources to develop a world-class mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Providence Therapeutics is focused on serving the needs of Canada, and other countries that may be underserved by large pharma programs. For more information, please visit www.providencetherapeutics.com

Northern RNA Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including regarding Northern RNA's manufacturing of raw materials for mRNA-based vaccines. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Northern RNA's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, and disruption of the global economy; and the fact that the mRNA manufacturing process in use by Northern RNA is still being developed and implemented. Except as required by law, Northern RNA disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Northern RNA's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Providence Therapeutics Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including regarding the Providence's development of a potential vaccine against COVID-19. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Providence's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: the fact that the safety and efficacy of PTX-COVID19-B has not yet been established; potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; the fact that there are a limited number of commercial products utilizing mRNA technology approved for use; and the fact that the mRNA technology in use by Providence is still being developed and implemented. Except as required by law, Providence disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Providence's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

