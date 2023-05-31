Northern Reflections Announces the Retirement of President and Appoints Co-Presidents

Lalonnie Biggar to retire after 25 years with the Company

Carolyn Coles-Devine and Maryann Darling appointed Co-Presidents

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Northern Reflections Limited , a leading provider of women's fashion, announced today the retirement of Lalonnie Biggar, President. Carolyn Coles-Devine, current SVP Customer Experience & Chief Marketing Officer, has been promoted to Co-President, Creative & Brand Strategy; and Maryann Darling, current SVP Planning, Allocation and Logistics, has been promoted to Co-President, Business Operations effective June 5, 2023. Ms. Biggar will continue in her role as President until the end of July 2023 when she will transition to Board Advisor at JAMCO Capital.

"Lalonnie has been a steadfast leader for more than two decades driving Northern Reflections' strategic vision and growth," said Chris Kape, President, JAMCO Capital. "On behalf of JAMCO and the employees at Northern Reflections, I'd like to express our sincere thanks to Lalonnie for the exceptional contribution she has made to the business. Lalonnie's energy, determination and integrity have been truly inspirational and she will leave an incredible legacy which will live on at Northern Reflections for years to come."

Coles-Devine and Darling joined Northern Reflections in 2021. Prior to joining Northern Reflections, Coles-Devine ran the marketing and digital teams at Canada Goose and lululemon, where she was instrumental in propelling the digital footprint and building community during periods of high growth. Under her leadership at Northern Reflections, Coles-Devine has established an integrated brand and product strategy and long-term Omni-Channel roadmap reflecting the commitment towards driving accelerated growth with an integrated customer experience.

Darling, having previously held leadership roles at Holt Renfrew and Club Monaco, brings a strong background in multi-channel planning, allocation, and inventory management, along with expertise in leading successful teams and influencing major organizational processes and structures. Over the past year, Darling has transformed the inventory management and logistics workstreams in support of the company's Omni-Channel focus, increasing efficiencies across the company and driving operational savings with logistics.

"Carolyn and Maryann are seasoned retail executives with proven track records in delivering strong results," added Kape. "Both have been an integral part of the leadership team over the past two years bringing incredible and diverse retail experience to the company. I'm confident that, together, Carolyn and Maryann will continue to strengthen Northern Reflections' market leadership position and drive growth across all aspects of the business."

About Northern Reflections Ltd.

Founded in 1985, Northern Reflections delivers stylish and comfortable women's fashions designed with effortless versatility for every occasion. The Company's talented in-house design team creates unique on-trend collections with exclusive prints that are produced in easy to care for fabrics with a focus on sustainability, quality and fit.

Northern Reflections' store associates are style experts who help coordinate, accessorize and build outfits, or entire wardrobes, that meet its customers' needs. Whether shopping online, by phone or in person, its customers can always count on a commitment to an honest and friendly shopping experience. While the Company's business has grown and fashions have evolved over the years, the vision has remained the same since the first day it opened its doors: Northern Reflections is devoted to its customers, passionate about its brand, and inspired by its people.

For more information, visit northernreflections.com .

