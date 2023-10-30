Northern Justice Watch Presents the "International Conference on Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity" at the University of Toronto Scarborough

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Northern Justice Watch is honored to announce the forthcoming "International Conference on Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity," scheduled to take place on December 2 and 3, 2023, at the prestigious University of Toronto Scarborough.

In collaboration with esteemed partners, including the Alliance of Genocide Victim Communities, Human Rights Action Group, Amnesty International University of Toronto Scarborough, Amnesty International York University, and MSA University of Toronto Scarborough, this conference is set to serve as a platform for the convergence of experts, artists, and activists. Together, they will address some of the most serious transgressions against human rights, both historical and ongoing. The event aims to explore innovative approaches to ensure accountability for perpetrators, combat impunity, and prevent future occurrences of these grave violations.

The "International Conference on Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity" boasts an impressive array of distinguished speakers, some of whom will travel from the United Kingdom and Switzerland exclusively for this event. The lineup includes:

Alex Neve: Former Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada David Matas: Award-winning international human rights lawyer based in Winnipeg Davut Akça: Assistant Professor of Criminology at Lakehead University Ewelina U. Ochab: Human rights lawyer renowned for her work on genocide and the persecution of ethnic and religious minorities globally Joanne Hodges: Documentary filmmaker Mark Kersten: Senior Consultant at the Wayamo Foundation and Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Fraser Valley Mukesh Kapila: Accomplished author with extensive experience as a senior executive in the United Nations, the International Red Cross, civil society, and academia Dr. Peter J. Stoett: Dean of Social Science and Humanities at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa Sara Teich: Prominent international human rights lawyer based in Toronto

In addition to the invaluable discussions and insights offered by these esteemed speakers, the conference also presents an opportunity for 4 registered university students to win a $500 scholarship.

We extend a warm invitation to all individuals and organisations interested in this critical dialogue to participate in our event. To secure your attendance, please register by clicking the following link: Register Now

For more information about the "International Conference on Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity" and to stay updated on event details, please visit our official website at www.northernjusticewatch.org or send us an email at [email protected].

