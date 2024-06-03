Northern Data Group launches AI Accelerator to Power the World's Most Innovative Ideas

AI Accelerator offers startups complimentary access to NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, powered by 100% carbon-free energy

Mentoring and workshops for selected startups with industry leaders, including NVIDIA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Supermicro

Underpins Northern Data Group's vision to democratize access to sustainable AI technology

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ), a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces the launch of its inaugural AI Accelerator , designed to fast-track AI innovation and bring the world's best ideas to life. Selected startups will be able to rapidly establish or scale a proof of concept for their AI concepts.

Selected startups will receive complimentary access to ultra-fast NVIDIA HGX H100 GPU servers connected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. This will allow them to harness state-of-the-art AI solutions to incorporate cutting-edge fine-tuning, quantization and retrieval-augmented generation techniques; powered by 100% carbon-free energy and supported by expert engineers from Northern Data Group.

The AI Accelerator will also offer access to mentoring sessions from Northern Data Group's leadership and representatives from industry leaders and partners including HPE and Supermicro. Additionally, those selected will have dedicated access to NVIDIA's Deep Learning Institute program, sessions focusing on ESG in AI from Deloitte, and workshops on how to navigate the investor landscape from a top investment bank.

Northern Data Group operates Europe's largest and cleanest GenAI Cloud Service Provider (CSP), Taiga Cloud, and was among the first in Europe to deploy NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. With the launch of its AI Accelerator, Northern Data Group is opening up its HPC solutions, ensuring innovation is not limited to those with large purchasing power and dominance in the Technology sector. Democratizing access to AI-capable HPC solutions is key to unlocking innovation.

Northern Data Group encourages applications from innovative AI and ML-focused companies looking to accelerate their AI proof of concept or scale up a product. Applications are welcome from all sectors, with the review panel looking to progress concepts that have the potential to scale quickly and make the most impact on the future of the AI sector. Applications will be reviewed by a panel of industry leaders.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and CEO, Northern Data Group, commented:

"We're excited to be launching our AI Accelerator, which supports startups at the forefront of AI-driven innovation globally. Innovation Bravery is a core value for Northern Data Group, and I am proud to be supporting other entrepreneurs and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what AI can deliver. Democratizing access to AI technology is hugely important to ensure that organizations of all sizes have the opportunity to propel forward innovative ideas into practical proof of concepts and applications. These advancements can, in turn, significantly impact the future of our industry and beyond."

Suresh Babu, SVP & GM, HPC & AI GTM, HPE, commented:

"HPE is proud to deepen our partnership with Northern Data Group, which includes delivering HPE Cray XD solutions to bolster AI innovation, to support the launch of its inaugural AI Accelerator. We look forward to mentoring future AI leaders to fast-track their innovation and experience what's possible with access to HPC power."

Dr. Kunbin Hong, General Manager of Solutions EMEA, Supermicro, commented:

"Northern Data Group's AI Accelerator brings together a hugely impactful collection of businesses from across the AI ecosystem, and our team at Supermicro is delighted to be a part of it. We'll be joining the panel of respected industry leaders to review applications and offer mentoring sessions for those selected. Unlocking opportunities for startups to explore the full potential of AI is critical for the future of our industry, and the AI Accelerator is a reflection of this in action."

To find out more, or to apply for Northern Data Group's AI Accelerator, please visit the website here: https://northerndata.de/ai-accelerator . Applications will be open until 28 July 2024, 23:59 CEST.

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

SOURCE Northern Data Group

For further information: Investor Relations: Jens-Philipp Briemle, Head of Investor Relations, An der Welle 3, 60322 Frankfurt am Main, E-Mail: [email protected], Telefon: +49 171 557 6989 ; Media enquiries: Hawthorn Advisors, Email: [email protected]