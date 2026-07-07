North York General Partners with 3terra to Advance Data Quality and Support Patient Care

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - North York General (NYG) has joined a select group of Ontario hospitals to adopt the complete 3terra Data Quality Assist (DQA) platform, giving the organization enhanced access to data quality, analytics and expert advisory services that will support more informed decision-making, strengthen performance monitoring and help improve patient care.

The full DQA platform encompasses direct Electronic Medical Record (EMR) integration, expert support services for custom analysis and reporting, and Focused Insights, a quarterly executive-ready analysis program delivered by 3terra's expert analyst team.

North York General (NYG) has joined a select group of Ontario hospitals to adopt the complete 3terra DQA platform. Post this

The expanded partnership gives NYG's decision support, health information management, and executive teams a single, integrated platform for proactive performance management: accurate data at the source, customized analytical infrastructure, and independent quarterly analysis delivered directly to senior leadership.

Hospitals that have consolidated onto the full DQA platform have launched targeted initiatives to reduce length of stay, improve emergency department wait times, and strengthen funded volume recognition, with the confidence that their analysis is built on verified, high-quality data. By eliminating data inconsistencies across the entire analytics chain, from source to executive insight, improvement initiatives move faster and with greater certainty, acting on risks and opportunities before they appear in year-end results.

"Implementing 3terra software significantly strengthened our Health Information Management (HIM) coding processes, resulting in improved coding consistency, enhanced data quality, and more reliable reporting. It adds efficiency to our processes and helps us plan for the future by better understanding our patient population and tailoring care offerings accordingly. "

– Kimberley Hill, Director, Data Governance & Enterprise Analytics, North York General

"North York General is an outstanding example of a hospital that takes data seriously at every level of the organization. Having NYG adopt the platform in full is a meaningful milestone for us, and we look forward to delivering results that matter to their teams and their patients."

– Iain Robinson, CEO, 3terra

About North York General:

North York General is Canada's top ranked community academic hospital as recognized by Newsweek with a Vision to deliver World-Class Care, 24/7. Affiliated with the University of Toronto, our multi-site campus supports our diverse community through every stage and life-defining moment by providing a wide range of acute care, ambulatory and long-term care services. North York General is a member of the North York Toronto Health Partners Ontario Health Team, which integrates local care with patients, primary care, and community partners.

About 3terra:

For more than two decades, 3terra has been a trusted analytics partner to Canadian hospitals, with deep expertise in the data quality and analytical demands unique to the Canadian health system. The DQA platform is purpose-built for the realities of hospital operations, helping health information management and decision support teams ensure data accuracy, drive improvement initiatives, and equip leadership with the insights needed to act. For more information, visit www.3terra.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE 3terra

Media Contacts: Nicole Peverini, Marketing Manager, 3terra, [email protected], 289-499-1134; Anne-Marie Flanagan, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, North York General, [email protected], 416-420-9714