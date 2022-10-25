North Vancouver man charged with criminal fraud and using forged documents

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - A North Vancouver man has been charged with fraud and using forged documents after an investigation by the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) Criminal Investigations Branch.

Ward Derek Jensen, 52, is accused of committing nine counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of using forged documents under the Criminal Code, relating to misconduct that allegedly took place between 2007 and 2017.

Jensen was arrested at a North Vancouver home on Oct. 20, 2022. He was released on $10,000 bail. He is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims, selling, promoting, buying, trading or distributing securities, or engaging in any investor relations activities, among other conditions.

The BCSC would like to thank the North Vancouver RCMP for their assistance with the arrest.

