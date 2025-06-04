North Shore Fishery brand Frozen Breaded Shrimp Patties and Frozen Tempura Shrimp Roll recalled due to undeclared egg, soy and milk Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 04, 2025, 14:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Frozen Breaded Shrimp Patties, Frozen Tempura Shrimp Roll

Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg
           Food - Allergen - Soy
           Food - Allergen - Milk

Distribution: British Columbia
                      Manitoba

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)