North Shore Fishery brand Frozen Breaded Shrimp Patties and Frozen Tempura Shrimp Roll recalled due to undeclared egg, soy and milk
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 04, 2025, 14:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Frozen Breaded Shrimp Patties, Frozen Tempura Shrimp Roll
Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg
Food - Allergen - Soy
Food - Allergen - Milk
Distribution: British Columbia
Manitoba
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
