North Peak Resources announces non-brokered private placement to fund exploration at Kenogami Lake Project, in the Kirkland Lake Area

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of CAD$0.48 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$960,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company has the option to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to an additional 300,000 Common Shares, for total gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,104,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund exploration at the Kenogami Lake Project (see below), as well as for general and administrative expenses.

Mike Sutton, Director of the Company and Senior Geologist explained, "The Kenogami Lake Project, which the Company holds an option to acquire, contains all the same rock types, alteration, and most importantly, the same structures, as those that host the Kirkland Lake deposits 8km to the east."

"This first exploration drilling program on the Kenogami Lake Project will consist of targeted drilling on both the Kirkland Lake Main Break and the Cadillac Larder Lake Deformation Zone," added Brian Hinchcliffe, CEO of the Company. "Heightened regional exploration activity has provided only limited access to drills in the upcoming winter period, but we expect this initial exploration program to be completed in Q1 2021."

This initial exploration program is expected to consist of a minimum of three drill holes totaling approximately 1,200m of diamond drilling. The Company has secured the necessary permits to undertake such drilling. This plan is in line with the recommended work program in the 43-101 Report (defined below) and will contribute towards the obligations that the Company must fulfill in order to exercise its option over the Kenogami Lake Project (see below).

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the Exchange. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

About North Peak Resources

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in and to the Kenogami Lake Project (also referred to as the Leahy Property) located approximately 15km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario and consisting of and to twenty-seven (27) mineral claims totaling approximately 500.3 hectares (see the Company's June 29, 2020 press release). Further information about the Kenogami Lake Project can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Leahy Property, Kirkland Lake Area, Ontario, Canada" dated effective March 31, 2020 by Tudorel Ciuculescu, M.SC., P.Geo. of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) (the "43-101 Report"), which can be found on the Company's website or under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

