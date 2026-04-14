North Hudson Acquires HWN Energy

CALGARY, AB, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - North Hudson Resource Partners LP and its affiliated funds ("North Hudson"), in partnership with the management team of HWN Energy Ltd. ("HWN"), today announced the acquisition of HWN. Prior to close, a subset of HWN's southern Cardium-focused assets, including approximately 8,300 Boe per day of production, were spun out on a non-arm's length basis and excluded from this acquisition.

HWN's key growth asset includes over 180,000 net acres in the oil-focused Montney formation -- one of North America's most prolific resource plays, located in northwestern Alberta. HWN's pro forma 2026 production approaches 20,000 Boe per day with an extensive inventory of development drilling locations. The position represents the 2nd largest privately held liquids-focused Montney position in Canada and includes a significantly expanded midstream system capable of supporting future growth.

HWN will continue to be led by its existing management team, including founders, CEO John Oberg and SVP of Engineering Marc Shatzer. CFO Mark Munro and COO Kent Fawcett will also continue in their leadership positions along with other senior members of the HWN team. The team brings significant operating and M&A experience along with a demonstrated track record of community engagement and environmental stewardship.

"We are excited to partner with North Hudson and look forward to continuing our Montney-focused growth," said John Oberg, CEO of HWN Energy. "The team has done a fantastic job since inception building HWN through over 150 discrete transactions across Alberta. Combined with the financial and strategic support of North Hudson, HWN is well positioned to continue to thoughtfully expand its footprint and excel on the operational front."

"North Hudson and our non-operated arm, Fortuna Operating, partnered with HWN in 2025 on a 13-well Montney joint venture. We were pleased with the results of that transaction which led to the opportunity to do more with the HWN team. Their established asset base provides an excellent platform for continued development and value creation for our investors," said Mark Bisso, Managing Partner at North Hudson.

BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Capital Markets acted as financial co-advisors to HWN Energy on the transaction. Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal counsel to Hawthorne Energy LLC and HWN Energy Ltd.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to the management team of HWN Energy.

Bennett Jones LLP and O'Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal counsel for North Hudson.

About North Hudson

North Hudson Resource Partners LP is a Houston-based energy investment firm focused on upstream and midstream energy investments across North America. With over $2.6 billion of assets under management, North Hudson's portfolio includes non-operated and operated oil and gas assets as well as gathering and processing midstream assets. For more information, please visit www.northhudsonrp.com.

About HWN Energy

Hawthorne Energy LLC, operating in Canada through its wholly-owned subsidiary HWN Energy Ltd., is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on Central and Northern Alberta. HWN is committed to growth through the development of its existing assets and strategic acquisitions within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information, please visit www.hwnenergy.com.

SOURCE HWN Energy Ltd.