North Horizon Holdings Celebrates Community Spirit at the 2026 World Soccer Block Party at Parkway

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - North Horizon Holdings was proud to serve as a principal sponsor and venue host of the 2026 World Soccer Block Party at Parkway, a vibrant community celebration held on June 20, 2026. The event was presented by the Parkway Centre Business Association (PCBA) and supported by the City of Toronto's FIFA World Cup 2026 Community Celebration Support Fund.

Children eagerly reach for commemorative mini soccer balls tossed during the 2026 World Soccer Block Party at Parkway Place. (CNW Group/North Horizon Holdings Inc)

Held at Parkway Place, the free family-friendly event welcomed more than 500 residents, local employees, business owners, community organizations, and visitors to celebrate Toronto's diversity and share the excitement surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026.

The celebration was attended by distinguished guests, including Shelley Carroll, Toronto City Councillor for Don Valley North, and Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt. Also in attendance were Thomas McGinty and Tyson Ma of the City of Toronto's Economic Development and Culture Division, along with community leaders, business representatives, and local residents.

Recognizing the role that local celebrations play in bringing communities together ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, Councillor Shelley Carroll highlighted the importance of neighbourhood-based events in strengthening civic pride and fostering meaningful connections.

"Events like the World Soccer Block Party showcase the very best of our city by bringing together residents, businesses, and community organizations to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and civic pride," said Carroll. "As Toronto welcomes the world during FIFA World Cup 2026, community celebrations like this help foster meaningful connections and highlight the strength of our neighbourhoods."

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed youth soccer demonstrations, penalty kick challenges, live music, cultural performances, interactive games, family entertainment, and opportunities to connect with neighbours and local businesses. The event also featured local food vendors, community information booths, and an art exhibition showcasing emerging local talent.

As a principal sponsor and venue host, North Horizon Holdings viewed the event as an opportunity to strengthen community ties and celebrate the diversity that makes Toronto unique.

"As a principal sponsor and venue host, North Horizon is proud to support initiatives that bring people together and strengthen the communities where we live and work," said Helena Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of North Horizon Holdings. "This event reflects the diversity, inclusion, and community spirit that define both Toronto and the Parkway community. We are honoured to partner with PCBA, Avenu Properties, Synergy Protection Group, community organizations, and elected officials to create a celebration that connects people through culture, sport, and community engagement."

Avenu Properties Corp., a principal sponsor and organizing partner of the event, played an important role in supporting the celebration and bringing together community stakeholders. Sami Shihata, Vice President of Avenu Properties Corp. and Master of Ceremonies for the event, reflected on the strong sense of community that defined the day.

"It was incredibly rewarding to see months of planning come to life and to watch families, local businesses, performers, and community groups enjoy the celebration together," said Shihata. "The enthusiasm and participation throughout the day exceeded expectations and demonstrated the strength and vibrancy of the Parkway community."

A highlight of the day was the community art exhibition featuring Indigenous artist and cultural storyteller Oona and young artist Amanda, a recipient of a Gold Key Award from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, one of North America's most respected youth arts recognition programs. Amanda's work has also been exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In recognition of their artistic achievements and contributions to the community, both artists received the Young Artist Recognition Award from the Parkway Centre Business Association. The awards were presented by Thomas McGinty and Tyson Ma of the City of Toronto's Economic Development and Culture Division, who also serve as advisors to the Parkway Centre Business Association.

The success of the event reflected the strong collaboration among businesses, community organizations, elected officials, volunteers, and sponsors. According to Divya Nayak, Director of the Parkway Centre Business Association, the event demonstrated the power of partnership and community engagement, made possible through the contributions of sponsors, volunteers, performers, vendors, and community partners working together to create a memorable celebration for the Parkway community.

North Horizon extends its sincere appreciation to PCBA for organizing the event and to fellow sponsors Avenu Properties Corp. and Synergy Protection Group Inc. for their partnership and support.

As Community Sponsor and Safety Partner, Synergy Protection Group helped ensure a safe and welcoming environment throughout the event. Paul Katerenchuk, President of Synergy Protection Group Inc., noted that the organization was proud to support events that strengthen community connections while helping provide a safe environment for residents and visitors to enjoy.

As Toronto welcomes the world during FIFA World Cup 2026, the World Soccer Block Party demonstrated how local partnerships can bring communities together through culture, sport, and shared celebrations.

About North Horizon Holdings

North Horizon Holdings is a Toronto-based investment and operating company committed to building long-term value through responsible stewardship, innovation, and community engagement. North Horizon operates across real estate, private equity, venture capital, and other strategic investments with a focus on healthcare innovation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

More information about NHH may be found by visiting their website at https://www.northhorizon.com/

SOURCE North Horizon Holdings Inc