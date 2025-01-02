North Central BC 2025 Property Assessments Announced

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 property assessments, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2024, have been announced for property owners of almost 250,000 properties throughout North Central BC. The updated property values are now available at bcassessment.ca in addition to 2025 Property Assessment Notices being mailed to each property owner.

Explaining the relationship between Property Assessments and Property Taxes (CNW Group/BC Assessment) View PDF North Central BC's 2025 Top 100 Valued Homes (CNW Group/BC Assessment) View PDF British Columbia's 2025 Top 500 Valued Homes (CNW Group/BC Assessment)

"Most North Central home owners can generally expect to see assessment changes in the range of approximately -5% to +10% when they check their updated 2025 values with some exceptions depending on the community," says Deputy Assessor Teria Penner. "Arrival in the mail of 2025 Assessment Notices might be delayed due to ongoing Canada Post backlogs, but 2025 values are readily available at bcassessment.ca, using our online property search service."

As B.C.'s provider of property assessment information, BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year. The newly released 2025 property assessment details can be searched and accessed any time at bcassessment.ca by using BC Assessment's Find your property assessment online service.

Overall, North Central BC's total assessments increased from about $95.2 billion in 2024 to over $99.8 billion this year. A total of about $1.3 billion of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

The North Central BC region encompasses approximately 70 per cent of the province: stretching east to the Alberta border, north to the Yukon border, west to Bella Coola including Haida Gwaii and to the south, just north of Clinton.

The summaries below provide estimates of typical 2024 versus 2025 assessed values of properties throughout the region. These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area:*

Single Family Homes Changes by Community 2024 Typical Assessed Value as of July 1, 2023 2025 Typical Assessed Value as of July 1, 2024 % Change District of 100 Mile House $382,000 $397,000 +4 % Village of Burns Lake $222,000 $265,000 +19 % Bella Coola Rural $238,000 $245,000 +3 % District of Chetwynd $254,000 $261,000 +2 % Village of Daajing Giids $398,000 $395,000 -1 % City of Dawson Creek $277,000 $282,000 +2 % District of Fort St James $207,000 $214,000 +3 % City of Fort St John $335,000 $345,000 +3 % Village of Fraser Lake $194,000 $199,000 +3 % Village of Granisle $100,000 $102,000 +1 % Village of Hazelton $256,000 $268,000 +5 % District of Houston $261,000 $262,000 0 % District of Hudson's Hope $201,000 $200,000 -1 % District of Kitimat $344,000 $345,000 0 % District of Mackenzie $174,000 $173,000 -1 % Village of Masset $225,000 $232,000 +3 % Village of McBride $201,000 $213,000 +6 % District of New Hazelton $213,000 $223,000 +5 % Northern Rockies Regional

Municipality $147,000 $149,000 +2 % Village of Port Clements $188,000 $194,000 +3 % District of Port Edward $283,000 $286,000 +1 % Village of Pouce Coupe $209,000 $214,000 +2 % City of Prince George $438,000 $451,000 +3 % City of Prince Rupert $409,000 $417,000 +2 % Queen Charlotte (Haida

Gwaii) $283,000 $305,000 +8 % City of Quesnel $329,000 $339,000 +3 % Town of Smithers $489,000 $506,000 +3 % District of Stewart $179,000 $179,000 0 % District of Taylor $208,000 $220,000 +6 % Village of Telkwa $421,000 $434,000 +3 % City of Terrace $448,000 $484,000 +8 % District of Tumbler Ridge $180,000 $203,000 +13 % Village of Valemount $337,000 $320,000 -5 % District of Vanderhoof $319,000 $335,000 +5 % District of Wells $159,000 $175,000 +10 % City of Williams Lake $381,000 $419,000 +10 %

*All data calculated based on median values.

These examples demonstrate market trends for strata residential properties (e.g. condos/townhouses) by geographic area for select Northern BC urban centres:*

Strata Homes (Condos/Townhouses) by Community 2024 Typical Value as of July 1, 2023 2025 Typical Value as of July 1, 2024 % Change City of Prince George $252,000 $265,000 +5 % City of Fort St John $195,000 $178,000 -9 % City of Dawson Creek $173,000 $172,000 -1 % District of Kitimat $270,000 $261,000 -3 % Town of Smithers $375,000 $408,000 +9 % City of Terrace $216,000 $240,000 +11 % City of Williams Lake $174,000 $192,000 +11 %

*All data calculated based on median values.

BC Assessment's website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2025 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2025's top valued residential properties across the province and an interactive map.

The website also provides self-service access to a free, online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2025 property assessments for anywhere in the province. Property owners can unlock additional property search features by registering for a free BC Assessment account to check a property's 10-year value history, store/access favourites, create comparisons, and monitor neighbourhood sales.

"Property owners can find valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, and those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2024 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January," says Penner.

"If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel," adds Penner.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between February 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.

"It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes," explains Penner. "As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes."

Have questions?

Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825-8322) or online at bcassessment.ca. During the month of January, hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

MEDIA BACKGROUNDER

January 2, 2025

Facts on B.C. Property Assessments

Total number of British Columbia properties assessed in 2025 is 2,207,009, an almost one percent increase from 2024.





properties assessed in 2025 is 2,207,009, an almost one percent increase from 2024. Total value of British Columbia real estate in 2025 is about $2.83 trillion , an increase of about 1.5 percent from 2024.





real estate in 2025 is about , an increase of about 1.5 percent from 2024. Total amount of British Columbia non-market change for 2025, including new construction, rezonings and subdivisions is approximately $38.3 billion , a decrease of over 3 percent from 2024's $39.6 billion .





non-market change for 2025, including new construction, rezonings and subdivisions is approximately , a decrease of over 3 percent from 2024's . In B.C., approximately 88.5 percent of all properties are classified with some residential (Class 1) component.





Over 98 percent of property owners typically accept their property assessment without proceeding to a formal, independent review of their assessment.





Assessments are the estimate of a property's market value as of July 1, 2024 and physical condition as of October 31, 2024 . This common valuation date ensures there is an equitable property assessment base for property taxation.





and physical condition as of . This common valuation date ensures there is an equitable property assessment base for property taxation. Changes in property assessments reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property. When estimating a property's market value, BC Assessment's professional appraisers analyze current sales in the area, as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view and location.





Real estate sales determine a property's value which is reported annually by BC Assessment. Local governments and other taxing authorities are responsible for property taxation and, after determining their own budget needs this spring, will calculate property tax rates based on the assessment roll for their jurisdiction.





Our property assessments provide the foundation for local and provincial taxing authorities to raise over $10 billion in property taxes each year. This revenue funds the many community services provided by local governments around the province as well as the K-12 education system.





in property taxes each year. This revenue funds the many community services provided by local governments around the province as well as the K-12 education system. BC Assessment's website provides a listing of property assessments and sales to help property owners understand their property's market value and provide comparable sales information. Go to bcassessment.ca and try our Assessment Search tool.





For more information on property assessments, real estate market trends, and lists of the province's top valued residential properties, please visit bcassessment.ca and click on the Property Information & Trends link.

SOURCE BC Assessment

Media contact: Teria Penner, Deputy Assessor, North Central BC, BC Assessment, Tel. 1.866.825.8322 Ext. 26238/ Cell 250-480-9048, Email: [email protected]