North American Pet Insurance Adoption Continues to Grow as 7.6 Million Pet Parents Seek Peace of Mind

NAPHIA's 2026 State of the Industry Report reveals a surge in insured pets, driven by common everyday ailments, yet highlights a massive "protection gap" for dogs and cats from both sides of the border

ROCKVILLE, MD., June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA)--the leading voice and definitive data benchmark for the industry--today announced a 9% year-over-year increase in the number of insured pets in the US and a 3.9% year-over-year increase in the number of insured pets in Canada. With 7.6 million pets now covered across North America, NAPHIA's 2026 State of the Industry Report highlights an accelerating mainstream adoption of pet health insurance.

Despite this industry momentum, a significant "protection gap" remains. The report reveals that while the number of insured pets is growing, they represent only a fraction of the total pet population. In the United States, just 4.27% of pets are insured, leaving over 95% of the pet population without coverage. The data shows a particular disparity for cats, with only 2.29% insured compared to 5.99% of dogs. In Canada, the protection gap is even wider, with just 3.72% of pets insured (5.64% of dogs versus only 1.91% of cats).

What's Sending Pets to the Vet? Top 10 Most Common Ailments

This vulnerability is underscored by the common, everyday health issues that consistently send pets to the veterinarian. According to the 2026 report, the most frequent claims are for conditions that are highly relatable to any pet owner. The top 10 most common health issues for which insured dogs and cats received veterinary care in 2025 were:

Top 10 Dog Conditions Top 10 Cat Conditions 1. GI Issues 1. GI Issues 2. Otitis / Ear Infections 2. Dental Disease 3. Skin Conditions 3. Urinary Tract Infections 4. Anxiety / Behavioral Issues 4. Anxiety / Behavioral Issues 5. Allergies 5. Respiratory Issues 6. Growths / Masses 6. Kidney Disease 7. Eye & Vision Disorders 7. Otitis / Ear Infections 8. Diarrhea 8. Endocrinology (Hyperthyroidism) 9. Urinary Tract Infections 9. Vomiting 10. Musculoskeletal Issues 10. Arthritis / Osteoarthritis

The value of this protection extends far beyond routine care. This was starkly illustrated this past year when a 3-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog from Philadelphia, PA, faced a year-long battle with a chronic illness requiring multiple specialists and advanced treatments. His insurance plan empowered his family and veterinary team to proceed with the best possible medical options without hesitation.

"Our industry's growth is a highly positive sign, but it also highlights the vast number of pet families who are still vulnerable to difficult medical and financial decisions," said Sammi-Jo Nevin, President of NAPHIA. "While headline-making emergencies occur, our data shows it's the common issues like ear infections and skin conditions that make coverage so essential. Our collective mandate is to continue educating the public on both the accessibility and the necessity of this protection in modern, conscientious pet ownership."

To view the results and download the full report, please visit: https://naphia.org/industry-data/

About NAPHIA

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) is comprised of reputable pet health insurance organizations from across Canada and the United States. As the industry's trade association, NAPHIA works to advance and grow the pet insurance industry and marketplace through proactive research, data sharing, benchmarking initiatives, advocacy efforts, strategic partnerships, resource sharing and the dissemination of information to collaboratively address challenges and opportunities.

SOURCE NAPHIA

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