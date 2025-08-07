North American Energy Opportunities Corp. welcomes Murray MacLeod Stewart to Executive Leadership and Acquires Equity Interest in Mjolnir Resources Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- North American Energy Opportunities Corp. ("NAEOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Murray MacLeod Stewart to its Executive Team, effective August 8, 2025. Mr. Stewart will assume the dual roles of President of NAEOC Alberta and President of North American Energy Opportunities Corp. USA.

In this capacity, Mr. Stewart will oversee all aspects of NAEOC's operations and regulatory compliance in Alberta, Canada, and Texas, USA, reporting directly to Dr. Vincent deFilippo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAEOC.

As part of this strategic development, NAEOC has also acquired a 7.9% equity interest in Mjolnir Resources Corp. ("Mjolnir") through a share swap arrangement with Mr. Stewart, who previously held the position of President & Chief Executive Officer. This transaction marks NAEOC's entry as a shareholder of Mjolnir, further strengthening our presence in the Leduc-Woodbend region of Central Alberta. Mjolnir is a Calgary-based exploration and development company focused on oil and gas production.

"We are thrilled to welcome Murray Stewart to the NAEOC Executive Team," said Dr. Vincent deFilippo. "His leadership style, strategic thinking, and deep technical expertise in field development and reservoir optimization make him an ideal fit for our team as we continue to scale up our operations in both Canada and the United States."

Mr. Stewart brings over 40 years of oil and gas experience, supported by a formal education in chemistry and chemical engineering and a distinguished career focused on field optimization and enhanced recovery. His past roles include senior technical and leadership positions at leading organizations such as BP Canada, Talisman Energy, Penn West Petroleum, Beau Canada, and NAL Resources.

He has also served as President and CEO of multiple junior oil and gas companies, including Magnus Energy Inc. – a publicly listed Canadian E&P firm that achieved a successful exit. More recently, Mr. Stewart served as President and CEO of Mjolnir Resources Corp., where he led initiatives in completions, well servicing, reservoir engineering, and multi-stage horizontal drilling, delivering substantial production gains and capital efficiencies.

In addition to his operational achievements, Mr. Stewart has been a respected contributor to energy-sector workforce development, managing corporate training programs at SAIT Polytechnic's MacPhail School of Energy.

This new leadership appointment and strategic investment represent a key milestone in NAEOC's growth trajectory, as the Company continues to expand its presence across Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta and Conger, Leon, and Rusk Counties in Texas, USA.

For further information about this release, please contact:

Dr. Vincent deFilippo

CEO and Founder

North American Energy Opportunities Corp.

New York, NY 10005

+1-856-319-2784

[email protected]

SOURCE North American Energy Opportunities Corp.