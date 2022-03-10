Norra Metals Defines High-Priority Targets at Bleikvassli

The targets were selected based on results obtained from data such as NGU's (Norwegian Geological Survey) bedrock geochemical survey, several geophysical surveys and historic core drilling. The latter with special focus on a portion of the full down dip extension of Bleikvassli deposit defining a drill-ready target (Figures 2 and 3). The location of the targets is represented in Figure 1 as well as most relevant sampling assays obtained and conductors detected by several geophysical methods. Some of those samples grades include up to 12.52% Cu; 35.51% Zn; 17.79% Pb; 80.6 g/t Ag and 744ppb Au. The geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys reported herein are historical in nature and not to be relied upon by the reader. A qualified person has not done sufficient work on behalf of the Company to verify the results of these historical exploration programs. While the historical exploration programs should not be relied upon, the Company believes the historical results provides an indication of the potential of the property and is relevant to any future exploration programs.

Bleikvassli Property

The Bleikvassli project consists of six contiguous exploration licenses encompassing 6,000 hectares.

The project benefits from excellent infrastructure including paved roads and rail access as well as a nearby labor force located 50 kilometers away in the industrial town of Mo-I-Rana, which provides access to a deep water port and regional airport.

The property includes the past-producing Bleikvassli mine. The operations at Bleikvassli began in 1957 and lasted until 1997, producing in total more than five million tonnes of zinc-copper-lead-silver. According to the Norwegian Geological Survey (NGU), historical resources remaining at the time of the mine closure totaled 720,000 tonnes grading 5.17% Zn, 0.27% Cu, 2.72% Pb, 45g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au. No exploration has been done since late 90's.

Mineralization at Bleikvassli consists of lenses of base metals massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization which locally grade into more copper and gold-rich compositions. The geological setting and mineralization suggest a Sedex/VMS type of deposit.

The historical data compiled is stored at NGU data repository and in the archives at the mine site. It consists of geological plan maps, geological sections, maps of underground workings, drilling logs and core assays and a large amount of technical reports. The mine compilation data gathers 1,080 drill holes, 25 kilometers of underground workings divided by several levels and exploited ore panels (Figure 2). The Company cautions that it is not aware of the key assumptions, parameters or methods, including data verification techniques used by the NGU to prepare these historic estimates and has not done sufficient work to verify these published resource numbers and therefore is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

Bleikvassli mine related targets:

Down dip of Bleikvassli mineralization – Drill-ready target

The down dip/down plunge of the Bleikvassli mineralization remains open at full strike of the mine for over 1,200m, and also at depth. Several base metal drill intercepts down dip of the existing mine workings (figure 2 and 3). Those intercepts are spread in a volume defined by approximately 400m strike length and between elevations 170m to 50m with thickness varying from few meters up to 15m. Hole DH19-97 intersected 18.20m grading 6.59% Zn; 0.25% Cu; 2.38% Pb and 21.36 g/t Ag, and hole DH10-97 intersected 28.0m grading 3.86% Zn; 0.67% Cu; 2.15% Pb and 43.54 g/t Ag, including 12.0m grading 4.38% Zn; 0.81% Cu; 2.18% Pb; 45.23 g/t Ag and 0.57g/t Au (see table in figure 1 for more results). The down dip extension at the central part of the deposit constitutes a drill-ready target with a significant size when compared with the exploited mine (Figure 2). It is the Company's intention to drill this target in the first phase of near-mine exploration.

Kjøkkenbukta

The Kjøkkenbukta target is a result of a middle 90's modified-TFEM survey (filtering the graphite effects on conductivity) done in two mineralized lenses ("Nordmalm") outcropping at the northeast underground end of the mine. The results obtained defines two strong conductors connected to the Nordmalm lenses with approximately 800m length at an estimated depth of 100-150m from surface (figure 1 and 3). From the total length of the conductor, the northeast 600m edge remains untested and the 200m portion closer to the mine were partially investigated by drilling with several mineralized intercepts.

Rapliasen

Rapliasen target is located at northeast of the Bleikvassli mine along the same geological horizon. It consists of a cluster of conductors with 1,500m length identified by geophysical surveys and limited testing by drilling (only 4 drill holes not exceeding 20m depth each). Those conductors are in many cases coincident with Cu±Zn±Pb soil anomalies at surface. The conductors of Rapliasen and Kjøkkenbukta, are aligned and in the same geological stratigraphic horizon of the mine defining a conductive corridor of about 2.5km mostly untested.

Bleikvassli South

(Figures 1 and 3). The southern extension of the mine's productive geological horizon constitutes a target as the mineralization ends abruptly at the south end and no modern exploration methods were applied since the 90's.

Regional targets:

Brunnesbekken

This target consists of a Cu-Zn-Pb discontinuous mineralization intersected by 90's historical drilling campaign as a consequence of a geophysical survey done in the area which detected an anomaly at depth. The drill holes intersected anomalous base metal grades with the most significant found in BR1-97 with 145.50-149.70 m (4.2 m): 1.22% Cu; 1.17% Zn; 0.14% Pb that includes 145.50-148.30m (2.8m): 1.45% Cu; 1.59% Zn; 0.12% Pb (Figure 1). The mineralization found from drilling is mainly situated at the same stratigraphic level at the contact between two different units as in the Bleikvassli mine and can be followed for 250m along strike. Brunnesbekken target intends to follow-up the investigation along the same contact to northwest and at deeper levels where Cu-ratio distribution indicates a more proximal character of mineralization.

Kongsfjellet

This target consists of two alignments, one with 1.1km northwest and the other with 600 m running towards northeast, both materialized by small occurrences of disseminated mineralization at surface. Surface bedrock sampling done by NGU on some of those prospects obtained strongly anomalous grades of base metal and gold. Some of those grades include up to 12.52% Cu; 35.51% Zn; 17.79% Pb; 80.6 g/t Ag and 744ppb Au (see Figure 1 for sample location and assay results).

Mr. Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, stated, "We consider the targets of Bleikvassli property of extreme importance for the growth of the Company as they represent high-priority targets amongst the company portfolio. Our intentions for future exploration work are to be focused on developing the highest priority targets in the area such as the investigation of down dip extension of the Bleikvassli mine by drilling and the further investigation of north and south extensions along the same productive geological horizon as the Bleikvassli mineralization by geophysical surveys. These targets represent favorable settings to expand the known mineralization at Bleikvassli mine. It is also our intention to develop the remaining prospects with both airborne and ground geophysics to define additional drill targets."

Qualified Person

Mr. Paulo Nuno De Sa Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for Norra Metals Corp. and responsible for the review and preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Norra Metals

Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORRA METALS CORP.

Per: "Minaz Devji"

Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Norra Metals Corp.

For further information: Minaz Devji, CEO and Director, Tel: (604) 258-8666, Email: [email protected]; Mr. Tony Perri - Investor Relations, Tel: (604) 818-7779, Email: [email protected]