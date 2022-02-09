Norra Metals Defines 11 High-Priority Targets at Meråker Property

Feb 09, 2022, 09:20 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that the company has defined 11 high-priority targets for base metals and accessory gold, resultant from the previous historical data compilation and integration.
The target definition and selection were mainly based on the available geochemical data from the Mineral Database of NGU (Geological Survey of Norway), past campaigns of exploration done in 1998 and 2001, regional NGU exploration programs consisting of both geochemical and geophysical surveys and field inspection. The sampling done previously over all areas including old mine wastes, pits, dumps and outcropping bedrock and the results obtained, allowed Norra to outline 11 high-priority targets which showed significant grades of base metals, gold and silver including these highlights: Lillefjell: bedrock and dumps show grades up to 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. and Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: bedrock samples show grades of up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag. (see Figure 1. for location map and indication of the most significant sample results and historical mine production.) The future exploration field campaign will be based on this target definition. For a more complete list and target description, please visit www.norrametals.com where you can also sign up for all future news releases and Company shareholder updates.
Meråker property
The Meråker property is located in central Norway within the historic Røros mining district, one of the most prolific mining districts of Norway, exploited since middle of the 17th century to the end of 20th century with mainly copper-zinc mineralization. Most of the area has not been explored for decades therefore no modern exploration tools were applied on the property. The area is well served by excellent infrastructure such as railroads, deep water port (Trondheim), highways and several well paved roads to provide access to the property, power lines crossing through the area and 6 smelters in the region. The Norwegian mineral industry shall be among the world's most environmentally friendly and shall actively seek future-oriented solutions. The Company cautions that it is not aware of the key assumptions, parameters or methods, including data verification techniques used by the NGU to prepare these historic estimates and has not performed sufficient work to verify these published samples numbers and therefore is not treating the historical estimates as current.
Complete tables of historic sample results can be viewed on Norra's website here.
Targets Description:
- Lillefjell: (1.72 Km2):
This target is defined by several pits and an old copper mine. The length from the edge of the prospects is 800m. Sampling the bedrock and dumps show grades up to: 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. Cobalt is also anomalous, up to 410 ppm Co.
- Mannfjell: (2.90 Km2):
Mannfjell target includes two small pits and an underground zinc mine. Mannfjell sampling data from bedrock and dumps show grades up to 4.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 3745 ppb Au; 157.2 g/t Ag.
- Fonnfjell: (6.22 Km2):
Fonnfjell target consists of a cluster of five old Cu-Zn mines and three prospects. The mine productions are reported in (Figure 1). The NGU bedrock sampling reveals grades up to 5.57% Cu; up to 10% Zn, up to 2135 ppb Au and 117 g/t Ag at Øytrø that is the most anomalous gold mineralization besides Lovlibekk, on the property.
- Gilså: (0.82 Km2):
Gilså target corresponds to an old underground mine of massive sulphides. The bedrock sampling shows grades up to 8.5% Cu; and up to 7.49% Zn, but systematically above 2.79% Zn. Some samples are anomalous in gold that can reach to 536 ppb Au and 30.3 g/t Ag.
- Dronningen: (1.08 Km2):
Dronningen target includes three prospects, a small open pit and an underground copper mine. The bedrock and pit sampling of the mineralization shows grades up to 8.87% Cu; 0.62% Zn; 285 ppb Au and 17.7 g/t Ag.
- Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: (4.56 Km2):
Ebba-Vaeråsvollen target covers an extensive area with eight mineral prospects aligned along 3.1 Km. The bedrock samples show grades up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag.
- Langsundgruva: (3.03 Km2):
Langsundgruva target is defined by four prospects and an underground semi-massive sulphides mine. Sampling of bedrock and dumps reveal grades up to 6.30% Cu; 19.28% Zn; 24.4 g/t Ag and 229 g/t Co.
- Torsbjørk: (0.67 Km2):
This target consists of an underground Zn-Cu mine with semi-massive sulphides. The bedrock samples taken, show grades of up to 6.60% Cu; 2.58% Zn; 30.9 g/t Ag and 292 g/t Co.
- Krogstadåa: (1.38 Km2):
This target includes two prospects, approximately 1,250m from apart. Some limited bedrock sampling show grades up to 5.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 24.3 g/t Ag; 336ppb Au.
- Svartåtjern: (0.78 Km2):
The target of Svartåtjern consists of several mineralization occurrences in a pit suggesting previous mining. The assays at from bedrock and dumps shows up to 3.77% Cu; 0.12% Zn; 30 g/t Ag and 467 ppb Au.
- Bjørnbeken: (0.24 Km2):
Bjørnbeken target corresponds to a copper occurrence without assessment or evaluation.
Mr. Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, stated, "We stay very optimistic with target selection as the surprisingly large amount of high-grade production mines as well as the pits, dumps and bedrock assays for zinc ± copper ± lead ± silver ± gold reveals the entire property as being highly prospective. Moreover, the lack of systematic exploration for the past decades opens the potential of new discoveries using modern techniques of geological exploration".
Qualified Person
Mr. Paulo Nuno De Sa Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for Norra Metals Corp. and responsible for the review and preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Norra Metals
Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORRA METALS CORP.
Per: "Minaz Devji"
Minaz Devji, CEO and Director
Note that the estimates of tonnage and grade is not compliant with NI 43-101 standards, has not been verified by the author and is of unknown reliability; it has been provided for historical context only.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|
TARGET
|
PROSPECT
|
SAMPLE TYPE
|
SAMPLE ID
|
Cu (%)
|
Zn (%)
|
Pb (%)
|
Co (ppm)
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Au (ppb)
|
FONNFJELL
|
Fonnfjell Gruve
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.052
|
0.30
|
>9.99
|
0.049
|
9
|
5
|
75
|
Fonnfjell Gruve
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.053
|
2.41
|
>9.99
|
0.001
|
17
|
11.7
|
393
|
Fonnfjell Gruve
|
Bedrock
|
TR-9-35
|
0.10
|
>9.99
|
0.009
|
4
|
0.2
|
48
|
Lovlibekk
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.003
|
5.33
|
0.45
|
0.000
|
22
|
31.5
|
1960
|
Lovlibekk
|
Bedrock
|
TR-10-38
|
2.64
|
0.18
|
0.003
|
25
|
17.1
|
1304
|
Lovlibekk
|
Bedrock
|
TR-10-39
|
1.08
|
0.07
|
0.001
|
6
|
6.8
|
399
|
Midtstollen
|
Bedrock
|
TR-16-52
|
3.02
|
>9.99
|
0.001
|
8
|
7.7
|
235
|
Midtstollen
|
Bedrock
|
TR-16-53
|
5.57
|
1.40
|
0.002
|
7
|
15.5
|
205
|
Oytro
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.036
|
0.98
|
>9.99
|
0.370
|
13
|
89.5
|
1868
|
Oytro
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.040
|
1.74
|
9.66
|
0.003
|
15
|
27.2
|
203
|
Oytro
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.041
|
0.34
|
>9.99
|
0.059
|
6
|
37.6
|
1901
|
Oytro
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.042
|
1.05
|
>9.99
|
0.306
|
16
|
59.1
|
954
|
Oytro
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.043
|
1.53
|
9.46
|
0.324
|
11
|
117
|
2135
|
Oytro
|
Bedrock
|
TR-7-29
|
1.17
|
8.95
|
0.394
|
11
|
98
|
1591
|
Oytro
|
Bedrock
|
TR-7-31
|
0.03
|
6.46
|
0.031
|
6
|
40.3
|
1321
|
KROGSTADAA
|
Krogstadaa 2
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-129
|
1.31
|
>9.99
|
0.075
|
31
|
17.4
|
336
|
Krogstadaa 2
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-130
|
5.01
|
>9.99
|
0.008
|
23
|
57
|
90
|
Krogstadaa 2
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-131S
|
2.26
|
8.70
|
0.018
|
30
|
24.3
|
98
|
MANNFJELL
|
Gamle Mannfjell Skjerp
|
Bedrock
|
1022
|
4.01
|
0.17
|
0.008
|
221
|
20.9
|
316
|
Mannfjell
|
Dump
|
TG93.058
|
0.66
|
>9.99
|
0.123
|
26
|
18.5
|
380
|
Mannfjell
|
Dump
|
TG93.060
|
1.52
|
>9.99
|
0.012
|
14
|
14.6
|
215
|
Mannfjell
|
Dump
|
TG93.061
|
1.74
|
2.40
|
0.007
|
13
|
20.3
|
323
|
Mannfjell
|
Dump
|
TG93.063
|
3.34
|
1.60
|
0.030
|
2
|
66.3
|
1083
|
Mannfjell
|
Dump
|
TG93.064
|
1.65
|
9.79
|
0.008
|
38
|
35.4
|
714
|
Mannfjell
|
Dump
|
TR-1-3
|
0.36
|
8.28
|
0.043
|
20
|
26.8
|
2657
|
Mannfjell
|
Dump
|
TR-1-4
|
1.02
|
8.33
|
0.167
|
12
|
25.8
|
482
|
Storbekken
|
Bedrock
|
TG93.008
|
0.32
|
1.09
|
0.009
|
7
|
157.2
|
3745
|
LANGSUNDGRUVA
|
Langsundgruva
|
Dump
|
399898
|
2.08
|
3.40
|
0.004
|
47
|
4.6
|
92
|
Langsundgruva
|
Dump
|
399899
|
0.51
|
7.74
|
0.002
|
143
|
2
|
54
|
Langsundgruva
|
Dump
|
399900
|
0.57
|
8.83
|
0.002
|
153
|
2.7
|
71
|
Langsundgruva
|
Dump
|
399937
|
0.73
|
7.45
|
0.001
|
140
|
3.3
|
87
|
Langsundgruva
|
Dump
|
399938
|
1.47
|
7.30
|
0.001
|
274
|
3.5
|
50
|
Sagskjerpet
|
Dump
|
399927
|
0.40
|
19.28
|
0.007
|
9
|
4.8
|
53
|
Sagskjerpet
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-091
|
4.18
|
0.43
|
0.001
|
204
|
24.4
|
26
|
Sagskjerpet
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-092
|
2.83
|
0.47
|
0.005
|
120
|
19.2
|
22
|
Brendthaugvollen
|
Dump
|
399930
|
2.40
|
0.11
|
0.002
|
74
|
2.8
|
135
|
Brendthaugvollen
|
Dump
|
399931
|
4.71
|
0.28
|
0.003
|
178
|
6.4
|
85
|
Brendthaugvollen
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-083
|
6.30
|
0.23
|
0.000
|
229
|
7
|
66
|
Brendthaugvollen
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-084
|
3.93
|
0.14
|
0.000
|
109
|
3.7
|
89
|
Brendthaugvollen
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-087S
|
4.20
|
0.15
|
0.000
|
133
|
4.1
|
96
|
EBBA-VAERSVOLLEN
|
Knoll
|
Dump
|
399918
|
2.66
|
23.27
|
0.127
|
326
|
19.6
|
1396
|
Knoll
|
Dump
|
399919
|
1.04
|
25.91
|
0.205
|
215
|
16.7
|
412
|
Knoll
|
Dump
|
399920
|
0.47
|
23.39
|
0.107
|
230
|
9
|
174
|
Knoll
|
Dump
|
399921
|
0.15
|
15.96
|
0.106
|
200
|
9.4
|
29
|
Knoll
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-069
|
0.67
|
7.90
|
0.001
|
132
|
3.1
|
6
|
Knoll
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-072
|
0.25
|
10.00
|
0.149
|
111
|
12.5
|
739
|
Knoll nord
|
Bedrock
|
399922
|
0.07
|
25.63
|
15.620
|
36
|
472
|
137
|
Knoll nord
|
Dump
|
399923
|
0.74
|
22.93
|
0.052
|
63
|
8.1
|
47
|
Knoll nord
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-075
|
0.52
|
10.00
|
0.056
|
45
|
6
|
22
|
Skjerp 1
|
Bedrock
|
399915
|
0.91
|
12.18
|
0.174
|
145
|
10.5
|
71
|
Anna
|
Bedrock
|
399916
|
9.53
|
0.79
|
0.010
|
88
|
16.6
|
893
|
Anna
|
Bedrock
|
399917
|
9.91
|
0.90
|
0.004
|
101
|
16.9
|
120
|
Anna
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-059
|
1.97
|
6.69
|
0.143
|
104
|
13
|
114
|
Anna
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-061S
|
3.72
|
4.96
|
0.065
|
82
|
12.8
|
55
|
Anna
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-62
|
4.42
|
0.48
|
0.002
|
36
|
6.1
|
80
|
Anna
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-63
|
3.10
|
0.33
|
0.001
|
61
|
4.8
|
452
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
399908
|
5.69
|
9.71
|
0.004
|
146
|
11.5
|
44
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
399940
|
2.17
|
12.31
|
0.218
|
274
|
17.3
|
269
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
399941
|
1.62
|
22.96
|
0.904
|
69
|
46
|
281
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
399942
|
12.39
|
8.84
|
0.144
|
117
|
63.2
|
222
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-053
|
2.84
|
5.92
|
0.120
|
244
|
27.3
|
615
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-054
|
1.68
|
8.23
|
0.194
|
203
|
17.7
|
177
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-055
|
5.02
|
2.22
|
0.068
|
167
|
41.5
|
468
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-056
|
1.75
|
1.21
|
0.003
|
19
|
10.6
|
140
|
Duddu
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-058S
|
3.20
|
5.16
|
0.112
|
168
|
25
|
338
|
Ebba
|
Bedrock
|
399909
|
4.36
|
0.21
|
0.002
|
391
|
6.4
|
8
|
Ebba
|
Bedrock
|
399910
|
4.55
|
0.13
|
0.002
|
561
|
7.7
|
76
|
Ebba
|
Bedrock
|
399911
|
12.20
|
0.25
|
0.002
|
314
|
14.2
|
17
|
Ebba
|
Bedrock
|
399912
|
2.67
|
2.71
|
0.001
|
91
|
4.8
|
430
|
Ebba
|
Bedrock
|
399913
|
6.61
|
0.12
|
0.002
|
386
|
12.1
|
26
|
Ebba
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-066
|
2.47
|
0.11
|
0.001
|
383
|
3.2
|
6
|
Ebba
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-068S
|
5.44
|
0.27
|
0.000
|
318
|
7.7
|
28
|
TORSBJORK
|
Torsbjork Gruve
|
Bedrock
|
TR-4-17
|
6.60
|
0.61
|
0.002
|
292
|
30.9
|
242
|
Torsbjork Gruve
|
Bedrock
|
TR-4-21
|
1.82
|
0.29
|
0.002
|
58
|
7.5
|
30
|
Torsbjork Gruve
|
Bedrock
|
TR-4-22
|
2.06
|
2.58
|
0.024
|
46
|
9.1
|
25
|
SVARTATJERN
|
Svartatjern N
|
Dump
|
399975
|
2.76
|
0.12
|
0.003
|
73
|
10.9
|
162
|
Svartatjern N
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-051S
|
3.77
|
0.06
|
0.001
|
126
|
21.5
|
467
|
GILSA
|
Gilsa
|
Bedrock
|
399878
|
8.56
|
5.98
|
0.010
|
145
|
30.3
|
536
|
Gilsa
|
Bedrock
|
399880
|
1.02
|
7.49
|
0.021
|
213
|
3.9
|
337
|
Gilsa
|
Bedrock
|
399882
|
2.96
|
4.84
|
0.021
|
172
|
11.3
|
54
|
DRONNINGEN
|
Dronningen
|
Bedrock
|
399884
|
3.92
|
0.22
|
0.003
|
95
|
9
|
80
|
Dronningen
|
Bedrock
|
399887
|
3.70
|
0.10
|
0.002
|
54
|
85
|
83
|
Dronningen
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-026
|
8.87
|
0.31
|
0.000
|
120
|
17.7
|
285
|
Dronningen
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-031
|
3.26
|
0.29
|
0.000
|
15
|
3.8
|
229
|
Dronningen
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-032S
|
3.36
|
0.14
|
0.001
|
68
|
6.3
|
84
|
Dronningen NW
|
Bedrock
|
399883
|
2.50
|
0.09
|
0.003
|
14
|
3.2
|
8
|
Dronningen S
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-025S
|
2.74
|
0.06
|
0.000
|
19
|
2.7
|
64
|
Dronningen SSE
|
Bedrock
|
399888
|
2.65
|
0.62
|
0.125
|
62
|
11.3
|
162
|
LILLEFJELL
|
Peder Bendtz Skjerp
|
Dump
|
399963
|
1.85
|
0.96
|
0.042
|
198
|
6.2
|
65
|
Peder Bendtz Skjerp
|
Dump
|
399964
|
2.23
|
1.91
|
0.048
|
143
|
8.1
|
146
|
Peder Bendtz Skjerp
|
Dump
|
399965
|
5.19
|
0.02
|
0.003
|
358
|
6.6
|
181
|
Lillefjell
|
Dump
|
399967
|
1.10
|
17.55
|
0.585
|
232
|
16.3
|
140
|
Lillefjell
|
Dump
|
399971
|
3.92
|
9.84
|
0.096
|
336
|
13.1
|
434
|
Lillefjell
|
Dump
|
399972
|
5.27
|
5.16
|
0.061
|
233
|
14.7
|
177
|
Lillefjell
|
Dump
|
399973
|
4.39
|
7.62
|
0.097
|
215
|
17.4
|
266
|
Lillefjell
|
Dump
|
399974
|
6.09
|
5.96
|
0.110
|
410
|
20.1
|
164
|
Lillefjell
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-038
|
3.72
|
0.84
|
0.057
|
56
|
12.8
|
20
|
Lillefjell
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-041
|
8.01
|
3.36
|
0.152
|
355
|
29
|
193
|
Lillefjell
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-043
|
5.24
|
4.64
|
0.107
|
165
|
20.2
|
233
|
Lillefjell
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-044
|
9.90
|
1.23
|
0.051
|
75
|
34.4
|
2542
|
Lillefjell
|
Bedrock
|
HK90-046S
|
3.61
|
2.37
|
0.073
|
158
|
13.6
|
120
SOURCE Norra Metals Corp.
For further information: Minaz Devji, CEO and Director, tel: (604) 258-8666, Email: [email protected]; Mr. Tony Perri - Investor Relations Tel: (604) 818-7779, Email: [email protected]
Share this article