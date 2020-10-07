Norra Metals Appoints Mr. Jeet Basi as Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Norra Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: NORA) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Jeet Basi as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Basi is an established mining industry professional with over 15 years of technical leadership experience in global public mining companies including Newmont, Goldcorp, and Teck Resources. Jeet has a passion for growing a collaborative culture of technical excellence focused on maximizing Net-Asset-Value (NAV). Mr. Basi most recently held the position of Senior Advisor, Newmont North America, where he was responsible for implementing industry leading best practices in the areas of technical services, project development, and strategic planning across all of Newmont's Canadian, U.S., and Mexican assets. Prior to Newmont, Mr. Basi held the position of Corporate Manager of Processing & Metallurgy for Goldcorp. During his eight-year tenure with Goldcorp, Mr. Basi established a track record of delivering bottom-line growth across all major assets within the global portfolio. Specific value-adding highlights include $500M NAV improvement at the Penasquito mine, a $300M NAV improvement at the Los Filos mine, and a $100 NAV improvement at the Coffee Gold Mine Project. Prior to Goldcorp, Mr. Basi spent five years at Teck's Highland Valley Copper operation where he most notably facilitated the mill optimization and expansion projects resulting in an opportunity to increase annual free-cash-flow by $25M through increased metal recoveries. Mr. Basi brings extensive due-diligence knowledge in the M&A space in both acquisition and divestment scenarios. Mr. Basi is a well-recognized industry professional and has contributed multiple publications within the technical community. Mr. Basi holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia with a Minor in Commerce.

Mike Devji, President and CEO of Norra Metals Corp states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jeet Basi to the company. We are confident that Jeet's proficiencies, experience and perspective will be of great value to Norra Metals as the company grows."

About the Company

Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) Norra Metals primary focus is the exploration potential on the Bleikvassli property as a former Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag (± Au) producer which represents an immediate and significant exploration target for the company. The Bleikvassli property is located in central Norway, contains power and paved roads onsite, is close to tide water and nearby rail service. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

