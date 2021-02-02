Norra Metals Adds Senior Geologist to Technical Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) is pleased to announce that the company has added to its technical team, Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EuroGeol, as VP Exploration for ongoing exploration and drilling work planned for both Norway properties, Bleikvassli and Meråker.

Mr. Caessa holds a Bachelors degree in scientific geology from Faculty of Science and Technology of Coimbra University in Portugal. Mr. Caessa has over 20 years experience years of mineral exploration expertise as lead geologist in base metals, precious metals, and coal projects throughout Europe, Asia, Central and South America, and Africa. Mr. Caessa brings significant experience in executing complex exploration field programs across diverse multicultural and remote environments. He has worked as a geologist for over a decade with EuroZinc Mining Corp in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, first in Aljustrel ore bodies from pre-feasibility stage to mining operations reopening and later, as a project geologist, in Neves-Corvo mine starting the near-mine exploration program with Lundin Mining. He was chief geologist of Brazilian Gold Corp. (GoldMining Inc.) conducting infill and exploration drilling over several gold deposits. Mr. Caessa has advanced training in resource estimation using applied geostatistics and has a globally recognized professional geologist title (EuroGeol) from EFG (European Federation of Geologists).

"We are pleased to have Mr. Caessa join the Norra technical team," said Mike Devji, President and CEO of Norra Metals Corp. "Mr. Caessa is well-known in the exploration community, not only for his technical expertise, but through his past affiliation with Lundin Mining and EuroZinc as a project geologist. He will be developing and leading the field programs during the upcoming exploration at both Bleikvassli and Meråker properties."

Mr. Devji further states, "Mr. George Cavey has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors but will remain as the Company's QP and Technical Advisor."

About Norra Metals

Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc-gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

NORRA METALS CORP.

Per: "Minaz Devji"

Minaz Devji,

CEO and Director

Contact info:

Tel: (604) 258-8666

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Norra Metals Corp.

For further information: Mr. Tony Perri - Investor Relations, Tel: (604) 818-7779, Email: [email protected]; Empire Communications Group Inc., Tel: (604) 643-2724, Email: [email protected]