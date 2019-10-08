NORR Launches Global Brand Refresh: Creation of Centres of Excellence Across 14 Market Sectors

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - NORR, a global A&E firm, launched a brand refresh signaling its strategic direction to align its 750 professionals within 14 diverse market sectors, supported by newly minted centres of excellence. Under the leadership of NORR's recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Gerstmar, the new corporate identity harnesses the brand equity of the 81-year history of the practice.

"The brand refresh reflects the modernization of our long-standing firm," said Gerstmar. "We have re-envisioned our approach to servicing our clients by creating centres of excellence that maximize the potential of our diversified practice, both in terms of services and market sectors. We know that architects or engineers specializing in one building typology being able to fully design today's modern multi-purpose projects is not realistic. These projects require a team of designers, each specializing in their respective fields, but working together to integrate multiple functional, programmatic, technological and social requirements into a single, holistic vision for the property."

NORR's new tagline, "Integrated Thinking. Inspired Design." reinforces how its architects, engineers, interior designers, planners and landscape architects work as multi-disciplinary teams with clients and partners across market sectors and geographies to achieve the right user experience and to meet the ultimate business goal.

"Just over seventy years ago, NORR reinvented itself as an integrated firm, consisting of both architects and engineers, working together as a team to deliver projects," said Gerstmar. "This philosophy still holds true today, but we have gone one step further by leveraging our expertise in market sectors across all our offices to create centres of excellence providing best practices, thought leadership and design in all mix of uses."

The new website (www.norr.com) highlights recent and iconic design projects by market sector including: Commercial, Education, Government, Health Sciences, Hospitality, Industrial, Justice, Residential, Residential Care, Restaurants, Retail, Science & Research, Sports & Recreation and Transportation. A bold new logo anchors the trust and credibility of the NORR brand.

NORR is an employee-owned global architecture and engineering firm that has set the standard for inspired and timeless designs around the world. With offices in Canada, the US, UK and UAE, the firm employs more than 750 professionals in 14 diverse market sectors. Founded in 1938, we offer the stability of a rich history, the power of integrated global teams and the versatility of a proven, multi-sector portfolio. We're architects, engineers, planners, interior designers and big picture thinkers that apply our integrated thinking to drive exceptional projects for our clients.

