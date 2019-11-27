NordVPN Officially Releases Its New Password Manager NordPass.

"Some find passwords unimportant; some tend to save their imagination for different tasks. Others have problems with remembering difficult combinations of letters and numbers. We all have been there, and that's why we came up with NordPass," says Laura Tyrell, Press Officer at NordVPN .

Like a master key, NordPass fits everyone's needs. Not only does it help to generate new complex passwords, but also lets you share them securely with friends or coworkers. And most importantly, this password manager remembers it all: from complex logins to private notes and credit cards.

To keep the information secure, NordPass uses top-of-the-field XChaCha20 encryption for the password vault and Argon 2 for key derivation. Users can also choose optional two-factor authentication for extra safety. Additionally, the new tool will have a zero-knowledge architecture to ensure ultimate security.

"Password information belongs to users only — that's why our product has zero-knowledge encryption. By the time your data reaches our servers, it's already been encrypted on your device. That means we have zero knowledge about the items saved in your vault," explains Laura Tyrell.

Powered by cybersecurity experts, NordPass is easy to use. You can download user-friendly browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, Edge, and Vivaldi; and apps for iOS and Android. There are premium and freemium versions of NordPass.

Recently, NordVPN has presented other safety services, such as file encryption tool NordLocker and a business VPN solution NordVPN Teams .

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com .

