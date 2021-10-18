Nordstrom invites Customers To Make Merry And Celebrate The Season Of Joy

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- It's the season to Make Merry and Nordstrom is a one-stop destination for customers with the very best gifts, festive experiences, and convenient services to make gifting easy.

The Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Holiday Gift Shop (beginning 10/18)

Nordstrom is excited to offer customers the very best gifts for everyone on their list through the Holiday Gift Shop. Customers will discover everything from gifts for the home like cozy robes and colourful cookware to the best gifts for kids, like DIY craft sets and toys to let the imagination run wild. From luxe gifts to fitness gear for the adventurer in your life, no matter who you are shopping for, Nordstrom is where holiday happens.

Online, through the Nordstrom Gift Hub, customers can shop categories like the Best Gifts Under $100, the Best Gifts for Kids, the Best Home Gifts, and more. This year we're curating weekly digital themes giving customers 10 reasons to revel in the moment and 10 reasons to come back the next week for more. We're celebrating with three months of storytelling showcasing the best products, stories and experiences as they come to life at Nordstrom. Find new themes here each week.

Holiday Décor Shop (beginning 10/18)

Make it festive and shop ornaments and seasonal decor, including a selection of exclusive and new-to-Nordstrom brands.

Celebrate the holidays with Make it [email protected] The shop features an assortment of gifts that span across children's, pantry, home, games & entertainment, beauty and self-care, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind items. Featured brands include The Dough Project, Super Smalls, Just Dutch , Kelty, Sleepy Jones, Susan Alexandra , Arcade1Up, Hannah Jewett , Natureofthings, Baked Beauty Co, Megababe, Saya, Province Apothecary, Yellow Owl Workshop, The Good Twin and so many more.

Shop an eclectic selection of independent makers, quirky artisans, novelty products and handcrafted goods meant to make your life just a little more bizarre with the latest iteration of New [email protected], Concept 015: Make It Bazaar. Featured brands include Advisory Board Crystals, Ashish, Bode, Eckhaus Latta, Flagstuff, Mate, Missoni Home, More Joy, Schott NYC, Skateroom, Twelve, Wary Meyers, and more.

There are even more reasons to Rack this Holiday season with gifts for everyone in the family at incredible savings. Shop the best brands with ease and convenience throughout the Holiday season and explore much anticipated deals during Rack Friday and Cyber Monday. Gift shops featuring gifts under $25 , $50 , $100 and more will be available in Nordstrom Rack Canada stores. Nordstrom Rack will also be supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada with opportunities to donate while shopping your favourite name brands.

Make Merry, The Nordstrom Holiday Campaign

Nordstrom encourages customers to "Make Merry" through this year's marketing campaign, which was inspired by the happy, sometimes hilarious mid-revelry moments that turn the season into a celebration. The campaign features a wide range of people—from a multi-generational family to moms and their daughters, close friends, and partners—experiencing real joy and connection by coming together in the magic of the holiday season. The campaign, produced by Nordstrom, intentionally mixes styling from the cast members' own wardrobes with Nordstrom merchandise to authentically showcase each individual's personal style. The resulting photos and videos will run across multi-channel media throughout the season, along with a selection of real-life family snapshots from Nordstrom employees and friends of the brand.

The holiday campaign marks the first time that the retailer is using a signature song to accompany marketing efforts. The song is a remix of the song "Never Be Another You" originally released by Lee Fields and The Expressions in 2016. Shaina Shepherd, an emerging Seattle-based singer, is backed up by a band composed of Seattle-based musicians. The song represents how Nordstrom sounds. It was produced with Seattle-based artists and we've been using it across a variety of work.

Festive Experiences Are in Full Swing

Did Someone Say Photo Booth? (beginning 10/18)

Make memories in a flash with festive holiday snaps through our immersive photo sets available at Nordstrom Pacific Centre (Vancouver, BC) and Nordstrom Yorkdale Shopping Centre (Toronto, ON). Designed by Nordstrom, photo booths feature a flood of twinkling holiday-inspired lights or a dimensional background of bright, fluorescent light beams.

We'll share your photo with you via email, making it quick and easy for you to post socially, print for a holiday keepsake, or add to holiday cards. You can even turn your captures into a dynamic digital gif.

Santa is Real

Santa Chats (beginning 11/26 – 12/22)

Santa is back! We are excited to offer a personalized, virtual chat experience – a private, 10-minute video call with Santa himself! Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds benefit Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and America with a $10,000 donation guarantee to each organization.

Customers can email Santa and track their letter to the North Pole or drop off a handwritten letter in stores and curbside to receive a personalized response.

New this year, customers can purchase a personalized, pre-recorded video from Santa to be delivered by Christmas. Tickets are $20 with videos delivered by Christmas week. Purchase early as tickets are limited!

The Most Delicious Time of Year

Merry Sips & Bites (beginning 11/26 through 12/24)

Enjoy seasonal treats and holiday specials at our restaurants.

Come dine with us and enjoy a three-course meal, including chef-curated holiday features.

Mornings are magical this time of year. We make them extra warm and fuzzy with a delicious holiday-inspired breakfast, kids' activities and merry music.

We Make It Easy and Special

This holiday season, Nordstrom is committed to making holiday shopping for yourself and others easy and convenient with gift wrapping, Santa Sacks, free virtual and in-store gift help, curbside and in store pick up, styling services and personalization.

Free Gift Wrap

This holiday season, Nordstrom will offer four unique holiday gift wrap prints inspired by different holiday celebrations at Nordstrom stores. Full-service gift wrapping is available at Nordstrom stores including a variety of gift wrap, gift tags and ribbon options. Customers can pick up their Nordstrom.ca orders with free gift wrapping in-store and curbside at Nordstrom stores. Customers can also pick up their Nordstrom.ca orders gift wrapped in silver gift wrap from their most convenient Nordstrom Rack store. For shipped orders, customers can add a free gift message, purchase a $3 DIY gift-box kit, have their item gift boxed for $5 or bring their item to Nordstrom to be gift wrapped for free. Plus, all holiday gift wrap and gift boxes are 100% recyclable.

Reusable burlap Santa Sacks were a customer favourite for bundling gifts last year, so we're bringing them back again. Customers can shop medium Santa Sacks for $32 , large Santa Sacks for $38 at Nordstrom.ca and in store with DIY personalization kits. Customers who purchase Santa Sacks online can bring them to any Nordstrom for complimentary personalization.

Nordstrom is here to help you make your holiday gift list and check it twice. Customers can make and share their Nordstrom wish list with a stylist or salesperson and schedule a virtual or in-store gifting appointment.

Nordstrom is here to help you make your holiday gift list and check it twice. Customers can make and share their Nordstrom wish list with a stylist or salesperson and schedule a virtual or in-store gifting appointment. In-Store and Curbside Pick Up

Customers can pick up their Nordstrom.ca order at their most convenient Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack. Curbside pickup is available at all Nordstrom stores. Toronto area customers can enjoy free 2-day shipping on selected items and pick up tomorrow at Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack for more choices. Bonus: you can pick up your Nordstrom.ca purchases gift wrapped for pick up at curbside or in store.

Nordstrom stylists will help you look great and feel your best for whatever you're doing this holiday season. Whether you need an outfit for holiday family photos, your company party, a dinner party with friends or cozy weekend wear, Nordstrom stylists make shopping easy and fun. Customers can schedule a virtual or in-person appointment with a stylist at Nordstrom to help with personalized outfit recommendations.

One of the best ways to make a gift special is to personalize it. Whether you're adding initials to a denim jacket or a name to a blanket, Nordstrom tailors can help make your gifts as unique as the recipient. Visit any Nordstrom Canada store to get your gift personalized.

This holiday season, we anticipate the hottest gifts may sell out on our sites and shipping could take longer than we'd all like due to global supply chain challenges and shipping delays affecting manufacturers, retailers and shoppers around the world. Knowing there are challenges gives customers an opportunity to make a holiday shopping plan. We think it's smart to build in a little extra time to make sure you're able to check off everything on your list. Throughout the holiday season, we invite customers to filter on Nordstrom.ca to see what product is available for Pick Up Today at their most convenient Nordstrom store.

Make a Difference

Nordstrom is committed leaving the world better than we found it. This holiday season, along with our customers we will support Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and America. By 2025, we aim to raise $5 million from cause-marketing campaigns, including holiday, for core partners who support families.

Donate to Operation Warm: From October 18 through December 31 , Nordstrom customers can support Operation Warm and help provide brand new coats to children in need by adding a donation to their Nordstrom.ca purchase. On November 30 , customers can purchase a giving tag in Nordstrom stores. Just $31 provides a brand-new coat to a child in need.

From , customers can purchase a Sponsor-a-Moment tag at Nordstrom Rack stores. Buy a Gift Card : Nordstrom donates 1% of all gift card sales to nonprofits across Canada and the U.S. Nordstrom gift cards are 100% recyclable.

: Nordstrom donates 1% of all gift card sales to nonprofits across Canada and the U.S. Nordstrom gift cards are 100% recyclable. Gifts That Give Back: Looking for a gift that gives back or aligns with your values? We offer brands that are responsibly manufactured or packaged, made with sustainably sourced materials or ingredients, or give back with every purchase. Connect with a salesperson to shop sustainable gifts and gifts that give back like Treasure & Bond, tentree, Nudestix and many more, or find details in the product description when shopping on Nordstrom.ca.

Join Our Team

Our people are key to enabling us to help deliver outstanding service to our customers, and we strive to be the employer of choice and to make Nordstrom a place where our people can build long-term, rewarding careers. This holiday season, Nordstrom aims to hire hundreds of employees across our Canada Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores. Nordstrom offers competitive pay, a merchandise discount of 20%, and permanent employee opportunities once the season has ended that could include medical coverage, employer-matched retirement plan and much more. For more information, please read our hiring blog.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

