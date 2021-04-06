Nordstrom Expands BEAUTYCYCLE to Canada

First major retailer in Canada to offer a recycling program of hard-to-recycle beauty packaging for all brands

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- BEAUTYCYCLE, the first beauty take-back and recycling program accepting all brands of beauty packaging at a major retailer in Canada, launches today at Nordstrom. Each year, more than 120 billion units of plastic packaging are produced by the global beauty industry, but less than nine percent gets recycled.

To help solve for this, Nordstrom is offering its customers the option to bring in any brand of their empty beauty product packaging to Nordstrom's Canada stores, where the company is using TerraCycle® Zero Waste Boxes™ to recycle beauty waste and packaging in all retail locations. Through this program, Nordstrom aims to take back 100 tons of hard-to-recycle beauty packaging by 2025. Nordstrom first launched BEAUTYCYCLE in the US in 2020. Many local recycling centres do not accept beauty materials and packaging, as they often contain a mix of materials that are not locally recyclable.

"We understand our customers care about sustainability, and we want to help them move toward a zero-waste beauty routine so they can look great and do good at the same time," said Gemma Lionello, executive vice president, general merchandise manager, accessories and beauty, at Nordstrom. "We're proud to expand access to a recycling program that will help our Canadian customers easily and conveniently recycle their beauty packaging."

How does it work?

Starting April 6 , customers can bring their empty beauty products to any Nordstrom Canada store to be recycled. BEAUTYCYCLE boxes will be available in the beauty department. Just drop your old beauty items into the box.

, customers can bring their empty beauty products to any store to be recycled. BEAUTYCYCLE boxes will be available in the beauty department. Just drop your old beauty items into the box. Nordstrom will send the content of these boxes to TerraCycle where they are cleaned and separated into metals, glass and plastics.

Those materials are then recycled based on the material composition. For example, plastics are recycled into a wide range of new products including park benches and picnic tables, while metals are reused as base materials for stamped product applications like nuts, bolts, washers and rings.

What items can be recycled?

Customers can bring empty cosmetic, haircare, or skincare packaging regardless of brand or purchase location. This includes:

Shampoo and conditioner bottles and caps

Hair gel tubes and caps

Hair spray bottles and triggers

Hair paste, plastic jars and caps

Lip balm tubes

Face soap dispensers and tubes

Lotion bottles, tubes, dispensers, and jars

Shaving foam tubes (no cans)

Lip gloss tubes

Mascara tubes

Eye liner pencils and cases

Eye shadow and tubes

Concealer tubes and sticks

For a complete list of items that can and cannot be accepted, please visit our BEAUTYCYCLE media kit.

Nordstrom leads with the fundamental belief that it has a responsibility to leave the world better than they found it. Customers increasingly feel the same and look to the fashion retailer to be a responsible company that plays an active role in protecting the environment.

In addition to Nordstrom's goal to take back 100 tons of beauty packaging, the company has committed to the following environmental goals by 2025:

Set a science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Reduce single-use plastic by 50%

Use sustainably sourced raw materials in 50% of Nordstrom Made products made of polyester, cotton and cellulosic fibers

Extend the life of 250 tons of clothing

Ensure 15% of all product is considered sustainable

Donate $1M USD to support textile recycling innovation

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Media Contact

Lauren Adey

[email protected]

1-416-254-2569

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Related Links

www.nordstrom.com

