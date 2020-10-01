Nordic Acquires Tasman Global

"Nordic is honored to welcome Tasman to our family of companies," said Nordic CEO, Jim Costanzo . "With this acquisition, we are executing our strategy of continued global growth and diversification. The addition of Tasman's world-class health IT expertise enables us to expand our reach and provide solutions for the challenges healthcare organizations are experiencing in Europe and Asia."

"Tasman is excited to join Nordic, an industry leader we've long respected for their excellence in client support and their innovative service offerings," said Adrienne Flatland, Tasman Founder and CEO. "We share Nordic's passion for transforming healthcare. As part of Nordic, we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality support to the health systems we serve wherever they are on their EHR journeys."

Tasman, which Flatland founded in 2015 and will continue to lead, specializes in EHR consulting services, including implementation support, optimization, and application managed services, as well as strategic advisory consulting and project management. These offerings align with Nordic's portfolio of consulting solutions, which, in combination with its Canadian entity, Healthtech, are provided to customers across North America. The combined entity will now serve nearly 300 healthcare organizations globally.

Both Healthtech and Tasman have experience working with universal healthcare environments in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. Nordic will leverage that expertise to assist clients operating in similar environments to enable better healthcare through the use of technology.

Tasman is Nordic's third acquisition in recent years. In addition to its acquisition of Healthtech in 2019, Canada's leading strategic healthcare IT consulting firm, led by its President Terri LeFort, Nordic acquired the revenue cycle transformation practice of The Claro Group in 2018, complementing Nordic's offerings with robust revenue cycle solutions for its healthcare customers.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a top-rated healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic and its family of healthcare consulting companies, Healthtech and Tasman Global, partner with nearly 300 clients across the globe, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.

