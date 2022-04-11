NORDEN CROWN INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

"The combined Boliden and Norden teams are very pleased with the results from this follow up drill program, which continues to outline broad zones of copper mineralization surrounding high-grade copper veins at Burfjord," stated Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman. "This drill program has identified copper zones situated within the copper endowed and broadly altered Burfjord Anticline and confirms our theory that these rocks have the potential to host a sizeable mineral discovery on the property. The large exploration program approved by Boliden for 2022 is an endorsement of our joint belief that Burfjord has real potential for finding a significant deposit".

Only limited exploration has taken place at Burfjord in the modern era before Norden Crown's recent reconnaissance drill programs. The best historical drill intercept consists of 7 metres @ 3.6% copper1 and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block. Previous drilling by Norden Crown2 at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historical mine workings3.

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway, is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits which contribute significantly to copper production globally.

Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares. Within the license area, during the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historical mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

Hole From To Length Cu Au Co ID Metres Metres Metres % g/t ppm BUR-21-002 74.00 85.90 11.90 0.24 0.02 51 BUR-21-002 128.40 132.00 3.60 0.29 0.02 33 BUR-21-002 179.80 193.70 13.90 0.19 0.03 71 BUR-21-002 186.00 190.00 4.00 0.27 0.04 89 BUR-21-003 164.90 195.00 30.10 0.28 0.04 59 Incl. 164.90 176.00 11.10 0.46 0.05 39 Also Incl. 191.50 193.60 2.10 1.01 0.16 329 BUR-21-004 141.30 158.50 17.20 0.34 0.04 57 Incl. 141.30 143.40 2.10 0.94 0.09 75 Also incl. 155.25 158.50 3.25 0.79 0.10 39 BUR-21-004 182.30 207.00 24.70 0.24 0.04 160 Incl. 200.20 203.60 3.40 0.47 0.08 114 BUR-21-004 219.00 229.00 10.00 0.12 0.02 32 BUR-21-005 74.50 76.50 2.00 0.76 0.06 93 BUR-21-005 82.10 85.30 3.20 0.13 0.02 79 BUR-21-005 115.40 118.50 3.10 3.81 0.31 179 Incl. 117.15 118.50 1.35 8.67 0.69 332 BUR-21-006 69.35 78.15 8.80 0.51 0.17 77 BUR-21-006 131.50 136.90 5.40 0.22 0.02 74 Incl. 135.50 136.90 1.40 0.46 0.03 99 BUR-21-006 153.60 158.95 5.35 0.19 0.27 266 Incl. 154.70 155.85 1.15 0.46 1.06 41 BUR-21-007 155.90 15.00 3.10 0.22 0.03 34 BUR-21-008 177.65 184.10 6.45 0.17 0.02 29 BUR-21-008 187.95 193.70 5.75 0.10 0.03 28 BUR-21-008 212.00 232.15 20.15 0.10 0.01 32 BUR-21-009 42.80 63.90 21.10 0.17 0.01 47 Incl. 53.00 63.90 10.90 0.26 0.02 33 BUR-21-009 104.00 108.40 4.40 0.27 0.02 83 Incl. 105.20 108.40 3.20 0.34 0.03 97 BUR-21-009 152.00 162.00 10.00 0.39 0.03 33 Incl. 156.00 162.00 6.00 0.62 0.05 35 Also incl. 158.00 160.00 2.00 1.59 0.14 39 BUR-21-009 193.50 208.40 14.90 0.21 0.02 22 BUR-21-009 246.10 255.20 9.10 0.39 0.07 70 BUR-21-011 75.00 87.00 12.00 1.27 0.09 21 *Lengths reported as seen in drill core. True widths are estimated at 85-100% of reported lengths. No significant results were obtained from BUR-21-001 and BUR-21-010.

Table 1. Burfjord drill intersects

Hole Depth Azimuth Inclination Grid Northing Easting Elevation ID Metres Degrees Degrees WGS 84 Metres BUR-21-001 271.50 80 -50 UTM zone 34N 7743021 545358 510.3 BUR-21-002 399.00 140 -50 UTM zone 34N 7742897 547120 565.2 BUR-21-003 300.00 110 -45 UTM zone 34N 7743054 547221 557.6 BUR-21-004 254.70 130 -45 UTM zone 34N 7742804 547021 590.9 BUR-21-005 300.50 120 -50 UTM zone 34N 7743122 546877 485.9 BUR-21-006 299.80 120 -45 UTM zone 34N 7743280 547387 528.6 BUR-21-007 229.00 300 -45 UTM zone 34N 7743361 547706 563.8 BUR-21-008 363.70 300 -45 UTM zone 34N 7743682 547945 538.5 BUR-21-009 272.50 35 -46 UTM zone 34N 7744951 548120 448.0 BUR-21-010 194.50 90 45 UTM zone 34N 7745590 547052 411.2 BUR-21-011 139.50 150 -45 UTM zone 34N 7747456 547181 533.9 BUR-21-012 154.50 150 80 UTM zone 34N 7747494 547157 529.5

Table 2. Burfjord 2021 drill collar information

The high-grade copper gold veins at Burfjord, that were historically mined at cut- off grades of 3-5% copper, are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Norden Crown believes this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration drilling target. Copper bearing veins in the area are dominated by ferroan carbonate, sodium-rich minerals, and iron-oxide minerals (magnetite and hematite), but also contain the economically important minerals chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite in addition to cobalt-rich pyrite as generally coarse-grained (often 0.5 centimeter to multi-centimeter scale) disseminations in the veins. The sodium-rich (highly saline) styles of alteration and mineralization at Burfjord are also host to geochemically elevated levels of rare elements. Discrete zones of cobalt and nickel mineralization are also present at Burfjord.

Burfjord Joint Venture Terms

Norden Crown entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden in respect to Burfjord (see June 10, 2020 News Release). In order to earn its 51% interest in the Project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 Million over the next four years. Work on the exploration programs is directed by a join Norden-Boliden Technical committee.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, Cobalt and Nickel deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Core Handling Protocols

Drill core is logged and prepped for sampling before submittal to ALS in Malå, Sweden where it is cut, bagged, and prepped for analysis. Accredited control samples (blanks and accredited standards) are inserted into the sample intervals regularly. Samples are dried (if necessary), weighed, crushed (70% < 2mm), and rotary split into two fractions. One is retained (coarse reject) and the other is pulverized to 85% < 75µm. Pulps are analyzed by ultra-trace ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and ICP-AES (Au-ICP22). Over detection limit samples are reanalyzed using ore grade four acid digestion ((+)-OG62) and in the case of high-grade copper (Cu-OG62).

References

Source: NGU Deposit Factsheet, Deposit Area 1943-010, 1997. Norden Crown's property reviews have confirmed the geologic setting and occurrence of mineralization on the Project and considers the historical exploration data to be relevant as reported in public disclosures and government reports. See news release dated March 20, 2019 . Intercept reported as seen in drill core. The true width is estimated at 85-100% of the reported interval.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to Burfjord contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden. Mr. MacNeil has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical ‎and test data underlying the information.‎ Mr. MacNeil has not verified historic assay information at Burfjord.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

