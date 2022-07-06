NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see News Release dated March 20, 2019) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO of Norden Crown stated, "The joint Norden-Boliden exploration team has leveraged results from last year's drilling which combined with the recently completed TEM-geophysical survey, new geological mapping and geochemical sampling, have defined numerous high-potential drill targets on the West and East limbs and the Hinge of the Burfjord Anticline". "We are excited to test these new targets and feel confident that the summer 2022 drill program will advance the Burfjord Project substantially."

Diamond Drilling

Norden Crown has engaged Arctic Drilling AS (Norway) to complete a minimum of 3,000 metres of diamond drilling at Burfjord that is designed to test geological, geochemical and geophysical targets identified in the 2020 and 2021 field programs. Arctic Drilling has mobilized to the first target site and drilling has now commenced.

202 2 Exploration Targets

The 2022 exploration drilling program at Burfjord is focused on several copper targets that are surrounded by historical adits, pits, trenches, and workings within the extensively iron-carbonate altered Burfjord Anticline (Figure 1).

These targets have been identified and prioritized based on lithological and structural mapping, rock and soil geochemistry, airborne magnetic geophysics and ground based electromagnetic geophysics. High priority target areas for this summer are presented below.

West Limb (Kisgangen and Peninsula target areas)

The geology of West Limb is dominated by a 3,000 meter by 400-metre albite-iron carbonate-magnetite alteration assemblage in clastic sedimentary rocks (L-Unit; Figure 1) that is locally brecciated and contains disseminated copper sulphides (chalcopyrite) and chalcopyrite bearing quartz-carbonate veins. Extensive historical pits, trenches and adits are present along a strike length of at least 800m along the trend of several shale horizons adjacent to the L-unit which represent attractive traps for copper-gold mineralized fluids (Figure 1).

Field exploration programs in 2020 and 2021 delineated an intense magnetic anomaly, several conductive ground conductors (TEM) (Figure 2), rock samples with elevated copper, a copper soil anomaly, and several faults thought to be possible fluid conduits.

The drill program will test both strike and depth continuity of mineralization along the western limb of the Burfjord anticline (Figure 2).

East Limb (Gamlegruva and A-Gruva target areas)

The East Limb of the Burfjord anticline constitutes a ~5 kilometre-long trend of discontinuously outcropping copper occurrences and historical mine adits that contain disseminated copper sulphide mineralization (chalcopyrite and sporadic bornite) associated with hematite-jasper breccia and carbonate vein stockworks hosted in potassic altered pillow basalts and albitized black shales.

The objective of the current drill program is to follow up on 2021-hole BUR-21-005 which returned 1.35m averaging 8.67% Cu and 0.69 g/t Au (see News Release dated April 11, 2022). Drilling will aim to intersect carbonate veins bearing high-grade copper within a gabbro unit which hosts a trend of historical pits, adits and trenches (Figure 1).

Hinge Zone (Cedarsgruvan and Cedarelva target areas)

The Hinge Zone is a structural target in the hinge of the Burfjord anticline and is characterized by intensely albite altered black shales, breccias and albitized dolomite (Figure 2). Several significant historical mines are present within the target area, which targeted massive chalcopyrite and strong chalcopyrite dissemination within albitite (Cedarsgruvan) as well as high grade chalcopyrite veins (Cedarselva). Planned drilling aims to test strike continuity of mineralization at Cedarsgruvan (Figure 2).

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway, is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits which contribute significantly to copper production globally.

Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totalling 5,500 hectares. Within the license area, during the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historical mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

The high-grade copper gold veins at Burfjord, that were historically mined at cut- off grades of 3-5% copper, are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Norden Crown believes this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration drilling target. Copper bearing veins in the area are dominated by ferroan carbonate, sodium-rich minerals, and iron-oxide minerals (magnetite and hematite), but also contain the economically important minerals chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite in addition to cobalt-rich pyrite as generally coarse-grained (often 0.5 centimetre to multi-centimetre scale) disseminations in the veins. The sodium-rich styles of alteration and mineralization at Burfjord are also host to elevated levels of rare elements (e.g., Indium), which are critical "technology metals" that are important to the emerging green energy and other industries. Discrete zones of cobalt and nickel mineralization are also present at Burfjord.

Burfjord Joint Venture Terms

Norden Crown entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden in respect to Burfjord (see June 10, 2020 News Release). To earn its 51% interest in the Project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 Million over the next four years. Work on the exploration programs is directed by a join Norden-Boliden Technical committee.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, Cobalt and Nickel deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

References

Intercept reported as seen in drill core. The true width is estimated at 85-100% of the reported interval. See Norden Crown's April 11, 2022 , News Release for discussion of analytical methods, QA/QC and core handling protocols. Source: NGU Deposit Factsheet, Deposit Area 1943-010, 1997. Norden Crown's property reviews have confirmed the geologic occurrence of mineralization on the Project and considers the historic exploration data to be relevant as reported in public disclosures and government reports.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to Burfjord contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

