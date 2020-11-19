Norden Crown Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: BORMF) (Frankfurt: 03E) today announces management changes.

Alexandra Woodyer Sherron is stepping down from the position of Chief Financial Officer to pursue other interests. Jeannine Webb has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. David Thornley-Hall has been appointed to the position of VP Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary.

"Alexandra has been with the Company since the early days and has been instrumental in our growth and progress. We thank her for her dedication and commitment over the years and wish her well in her future projects." said Pat Varas, Chairman and CEO.

The Company is pleased to welcome Jeannine Webb to the position of CFO. Ms. Webb (CPA, CGA) has over 25 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector, serving as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director for private and junior "small cap" domestic and international public companies. She has a wide range of skills on financial management and regulatory reporting and currently serves as CFO and Corporate Secretary for private companies and various Canadian venture companies with operations in Canada, the US and South America. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant of British Columbia.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeannine to Norden's senior executive team", said Mr. Varas. "Her depth of experience at senior levels in the mining sector and her experience with respect to financial management will serve the company well."

David Thornley-Hall is an experienced executive with 25 years of diversified roles in the mineral exploration and finance industries. He has held management roles with resource companies exploring projects in Canada, the US, Mexico and Peru.

Mr. Varas also noted that "I am pleased to work with David again as we worked together for years at Western Potash where we advanced that company from project staking through resource development and bankable feasibility to the sale of a controlling interest via a change of control transaction with a market capital valuation of over $150 Million dollars."

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

