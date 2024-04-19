NORA PHARMA RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR NIOPEG®, A BIOSIMILAR OF NEULASTA®

VARENNES, QC, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Nora Pharma, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, has received approval for its first Biosimilar product.

Nora Pharma, a wholly owned division of Sunshine Biopharma, has received approval from Health Canada for the commercialization of NIOPEG® (a pegylated form of filgrastim) in Canada.

"With this product, we demonstrate to the Canadian market our determination to be a leader in the pharmaceutical sector," said Malek Chamoun, president of Nora Pharma. "This is an important milestone for our mission of bringing high quality affordable medicines to patients across Canada," he added.

NIOPEG® is a Biosimilar comparable to the reference biologic drug NEULASTA® (pegfilgrastim). NIOPEG® is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (r-HuG-CSF), or filgrastim. It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-neoplastic drugs. NIOPEG® is available in a pre-filled syringe of 6 mg/0.6 mL.

"NIOPEG® is used to help prevent infection in people with non-myeloid cancers who are receiving chemotherapy. An example of a non-myeloid cancer is breast cancer," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "Biosimilars will have a significant impact on the sustainability of drug insurance plans, ensuring patient access to these high-quality treatments for years to come.", he continued.

About Nora Pharma Inc.

Nora Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company offering generic and specialty drugs across the country. Nora Pharma is positioned as a partner of choice in optimizing the service offering to pharmacy partners and providing patients with access to affordable, high quality pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.norapharma.ca/en/

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma, through its subsidiary Nora Pharma Inc., has 52 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada. The Company is planning to expand its product offering to a total of 60 generic prescription drugs by the end of 2024. In parallel, Sunshine Biopharma is continuing its proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor for SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

SOURCE Nora Pharma

For further information: Media inquiries and requests: Melanie Fiset, [email protected], (450) 904-2355, ext. 110