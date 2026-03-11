Nonprofits Risk Eroding Trust as AI Adoption Expands Without Oversight, Reveals Info-Tech Research Group

AI adoption is accelerating across nonprofits as funding constraints tighten and service demand grows. However, many organizations remain confined to fragmented pilot initiatives that restrict broader impact. Insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that without coordinated oversight, AI initiatives risk undermining trust. The global research and advisory firm's recently published blueprint, Empower Not-for-Profits With AI and ML, provides nonprofit leaders with strategic guidance to align AI initiatives with mission priorities, embed responsible governance, and scale toward enterprise-wide implementation.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Nonprofit leaders are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to address funding constraints, rising service demand, and growing expectations for measurable impact. Yet many AI initiatives lack coordinated governance and clear accountability. According to Info-Tech Research Group's newly released blueprint, Empower Not-for-Profits With AI and ML, disconnected pilot initiatives and unclear accountability structures are limiting mission impact and undermining stakeholder trust.

AI and ML Applications Across Core Nonprofit Functions Identified by Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Digital transformation, equity mandates, and sustainability pressures are reshaping not-for-profit (NFP) operations. At the same time, AI-driven capabilities such as predictive analytics, natural language processing, and intelligent automation are creating new opportunities to enhance fundraising, program delivery, volunteer management, advocacy, and constituent engagement. Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes that unlocking this potential requires moving beyond experimentation toward a coordinated, mission-aligned AI strategy supported by clear governance guardrails.

"AI adoption in nonprofits cannot be driven by experimentation alone," says Kassim Dossa, a research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations need to define clear mission-aligned objectives, along with responsible AI principles and practical guardrails to scale use cases in a way that protects trust and delivers measurable impact."

AI and ML Applications Across Core Nonprofit Functions Identified by Info-Tech Research Group

The Empower Not-for-Profits With AI and ML blueprint details how NFPs can embed AI and ML into core operational functions, enabling more data-driven decision-making, personalized engagement, and measurable mission impact.

Volunteer Engagement:

AI and ML can analyze volunteer preferences, skills, and availability to match individuals with suitable opportunities, improving satisfaction and retention. Predictive insights also help forecast volunteer needs, automate communications, and personalize outreach to strengthen coordination and long-term engagement.

Fundraising:

By analyzing donor behavior and giving patterns, AI enables more personalized and targeted fundraising campaigns. Predictive models can identify high-potential donors, optimize outreach timing, and increase lifetime donor value through data-driven engagement strategies.

Donor Experience:

AI-driven personalization supports tailored communication and customized impact reporting aligned with each donor's interests and contribution history. Chatbots and predictive analytics further enhance responsiveness, helping organizations anticipate donor needs and build deeper trust.

Constituent Services:

AI and ML tools can analyze service data to personalize support, resources, and communications. Automation of routine tasks and predictive insights improves responsiveness, ensuring more timely and seamless delivery of essential services.

The blueprint also introduces an AI maturity model and structured prioritization framework to help nonprofit leaders assess readiness, define responsible AI principles, and sequence initiatives based on mission impact and feasibility.

By adopting the structured guidance outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, IT leaders in NFPs can transition from fragmented pilots to enterprise-wide AI strategies that deliver measurable mission value. The firm's resource notes that disciplined governance, data readiness, and mission alignment are essential to ensuring AI investments strengthen donor engagement, optimize program delivery, and position nonprofit organizations for sustainable, technology-enabled impact.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Kassim Dossa, and access to the complete Empower Not-for-Profits With AI and ML blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418