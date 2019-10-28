Non-profit Mealshare partners with A&W Canada restaurants to feed youth in need

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Mealshare , a national social enterprise on a mission to help end youth hunger, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with A&W Canada. From October 28th to December 1st, Mealshare and A&W will provide one meal to a youth in need for every Mushroom Mozzarella Combo purchased at participating locations in Saskatchewan and Ottawa.

Mealshare is a win-win program that lets diners satisfy their inner foodie while making an impact. Here's how the program works:

Restaurants select a few items on their menu and put the Mealshare logo next to them.

Each time a customer orders a Mealshare item, the restaurant donates to Mealshare, which uses funds to provide a meal to a youth in need through their partner charities. Buy one, give one!

Half the meals are provided locally and the other half internationally through Save the Children Canada.

The partnership represents a huge step for the Canadian non-profit. "A&W is an amazing organization and a leader in the industry with waste reduction, sourcing healthy, real ingredients, and animal welfare," says Andrew Hall, Co-Founder of Mealshare. "We're very excited to partner because we share the same values and are proud to work together to give back to local communities."



"The support of A&W restaurants in these markets will make a huge impact for Mealshare and for youth in need, adding to the 3.1 million meals served so far by our restaurant partners across Canada and in the US."

Mealshare was founded in 2013, starting with four partner restaurants in Alberta. Now, the organization has expanded to 500+ restaurants across North America , and partnering with A&W is the next milestone for the organization. It believes that creating a safe space where nutritious food is accessible is essential for youth in Canada, especially when 1 in 6 children are food insecure in the country. For this campaign, Mealshare will work with Breakfast Clubs , Boys & Girls Clubs , and food banks across Saskatchewan and Ottawa in order to provide local meals to youth in need on behalf of A&W.

A&W continues its efforts to ensure that its business is conscious and stands for good. From using compostable packaging to fundraising in support of Canadians living with Multiple Sclerosis, A&W has striven to make a positive impact in communities all across Canada. With more than 970 restaurants coast-to-coast, the company has also donated more than 55,000 pounds of food from their supply chain to charitable organizations across Canada since 2016.

"Our new partnership with Mealshare is going to help us make an even bigger difference in our world. Local franchisees in Saskatchewan and Ottawa are very excited to be a part of this program, because they've seen the benefit of it in their communities," says Susan Senecal, Chief Executive Officer at A&W Canada. "No child should ever go hungry, especially in a country like Canada, and we're thrilled that we can be a part of this initiative."

Mealshare and A&W hope to share over 15,000 meals with youth in need through this campaign. Mealshare is urging members of the community in Saskatchewan and in Ottawa to support the campaign and show A&W that they support initiatives that help the community.

