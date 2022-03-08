Non-profit Connective Expands to Kamloops

Over the past year through discussions with stakeholders and community members, JHSTR determined its growth trajectory and service offerings required a move towards greater independence and a rebrand. A name change was determined as the best option to effectively reflect their identity and mission.

"The discussions with our stakeholders, leadership and community were thorough and we took our time with the process," said Lindsay Lord, Chief Executive Officer, JHSTR. "Once we had evaluated each of our options, the decision was actually quite obvious. A shared brand was the most logical next step for our growing organization."

In response to community demand, both organizations have seen increased need for a unified response in programming, and have been integrating their teams and service delivery for the past three to four years.

During the pandemic, Connective has seen an increase in all areas of programming. An example in Kamloops would be the support to over 300 individuals in the community with employment training and job placement. Service users of this program have been placed into employment within industries like hospitality, tourism, construction and other essential services roles, filling a significant gap in the labour market for many employers.

"All levels of government are looking to the nonprofit sector to find ways to provide more services in more efficient and cost effective ways, and we see the integration of our organizations as one way to achieve this while maintaining high quality services," said Liz Vick, VP Strategy, Connective which formally rebranded late last year.

Immediately on the radar for both is housing and support services to help address BC's homelessness and risk of homelessness issues. Diversity Flats, the team in Kamloops' affordable housing complex project, is nearing completion. The 60-unit affordable housing facility supports people in the "missing middle." The missing middle are those with low-to-moderate–incomes, seniors, or perhaps in transition from dangerous living situations such as spousal abuse and, while many are employed, they are often a single missed paycheque away from housing instability. This group is largely underserved with most housing initiatives across the province.

Integration of the two registered non-profit agencies will see shared resources and services that include continued support and programming for employment, homelessness, affordable and complex care housing.

For more information about the name change or to learn more about Connective's expansion, please visit our new website: connective.ca

About Connective:

Operating for more than 30 years in BC, Connective provides person-centred programs and services with essential support to vulnerable and marginalized community members, including those involved in the criminal justice system, experiencing homelessness, employment barriers, problematic substance use, mental health challenges, developmental disabilities, or spectrum disorders. Connective also works with Indigenous partners to identify and fill the gaps in the support needed and provided for Indigenous people. The organization's story began nearly 90 years ago when the Society started delivering services to vulnerable populations in the Lower Mainland. In 2021, Connective launched a new name and brand identity to help differentiate its growth and expansion into service areas driven by the needs of diverse communities. Through partnerships and satellite offices, Connective recently expanded to include both the Yukon and Kamloops, now serving a greater number of communities with vital resources and support.

Connect with us:

Website: www.connective.ca

Facebook: @connectivecommunity

Instagram: @connectivecommunity

Twitter: @connectivecommunity

SOURCE Connective Support Society

For further information: Media Enquiries: Email: [email protected]