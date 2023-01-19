Nomis Solutions Elevates Johnathan Bant to Head of Client Relations for Canadian Financial Services Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), the leading provider of end-to-end pricing lifecycle management technology, announced industry veteran Johnathan Bant will serve as Head of Client Relations for Canada. In this role, Bant is responsible for leading Canadian engagements across Nomis' client portfolio as well as non-customer financial institutions (FIs) across the country.

Over the last 10 years, Bant has held several leadership positions within Nomis. Most recently, Bant was the vice president of consulting for the Canada region. In this role, he oversaw Nomis' Canadian client senior relationships and solution engagements to ensure Nomis' clients' continued success. After six years of success in this role, Bant has transitioned to Head of Client Relations for Canada.

"John is extremely respected amongst Canadian financial services firms for his market knowledge and his knack for listening and helping customers achieve their objectives," said Greg Demas, president of Nomis Solutions. "He is deeply rooted in Nomis' history and serves as a model for what a customer-first mentality looks like. We are thrilled to have him lead client relations across the Canadian financial services market and look forward to what he can achieve in this elevated role."

Bant possesses more than 25 years of banking experience in Canada, covering retail, insurance and wealth management at companies such as FICO, JPMorgan Chase, Experian Canada and Equifax Canada. He graduated from Ryerson University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and earned his Master of Business Administration from McMaster University.

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions delivers the most comprehensive and integrated solution for setting, managing and executing price in an iterative and customer-centric system. Nomis is the consumer banking industry's leading software platform capable of standing up to complex bank analytical objectives while also delivering intelligent, data-driven, omnichannel customer experiences. While the company offers an integrated suite of solutions, its powerful collection of APIs allows individual modules to meet each financial institution where they are in their pricing journey to help differentiate and grow their brands by developing relationships with customers that are both individualized and profitable. To learn more, visit https://nomissolutions.com/.

