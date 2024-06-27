Nominations for the 2025 Peter Munk and Eira Thomas Awards are Now Open

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP"), in partnership with The Northern Miner, is pleased to announce that the nominations for the Young Mining Professional of the Year Awards ("YMP Awards") are now open. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Peter Munk and Eira Thomas.

Please visit www.ympawards.com to submit your nomination.

YMP is soliciting nominations from the public to identify the top leaders in the mining and metals industry. The YMP Awards recognize two young mining entrepreneurs, a male and a female, who over the past year, and during their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to create value for their companies, stakeholders, as well as for themselves. The criteria for nomination are as follows:

Under the age of 40 as of December 31, 2024 ; and

; and Currently engaged in the mining and metals industry

Nominations for the 2025 Peter Munk Award and the Eira Thomas Awards are open to the public until October 31, 2024. The selection committee, consisting of YMP Directors and Senior Executives at The Northern Miner, will select a winner in each category from the nominees submitted. The recipients of each award will be announced on January 7th, 2025.

The past recipients of the Peter Munk Award are Scott Berdahl, Matthew Fenton, David Cataford, Jose Vizquerra, Stephen de Jong, Nolan Watson, Alex Dorsch and Vincent Metcalfe. The past recipients of the Eira Thomas Award are Ella Cullen, Maggie Layman, Ashley Kirwan, Andrée St Germain, Catherine Raw, Alicia Woods, Shelby Yee and Kelly Earle.

YMP would like to thank the generous sponsors and supporters of the YMP Awards: Barrick Gold, KPMG, Cassels, the Northern Miner, and CEO.ca, whose commitment to our industry's next generation is invaluable to recognizing the talented and committed professionals within the mining sector.

The 2024 Award Ceremony celebrating Ella Cullen and Scott Berdahl will be held at Canoe Restaurant on September 23, 2024. The 2025 Award Ceremony will return to the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto and be held during PDAC on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Follow @YMPToronto on X or visit the Young Mining Professionals Event page (click here) to find out when tickets go on sale.

For more information on YMP, the chapters, the YMP Awards and other YMP events, please visit our website at or email us at [email protected] .

About YMP

YMP is a global association of mining professionals that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. YMP has chapters in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Arizona, Brazil, Brisbane, Denver, London, Mongolia, Perth, Peru, Sudbury, and Switzerland. YMP assists participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry, and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through scholarships, networking and social events, and high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year. Each chapter hosts a range of events in their respective city, including the Distinguished Speakers series, which has attracted the industry's top icons, including Peter Munk, Pierre Lassonde, Sir Mick Davis, Mark Cutifani, Ian Telfer, Eira Thomas, Rob McEwen, Don Lindsay, Ross Beaty and many more.

SOURCE Young Mining Professionals

[email protected].