Nominations for the 2021 Peter Munk and Eira Thomas Awards are Now Open

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP"), in partnership with The Northern Miner, is pleased to announce that the nominations for the Young Mining Professional of the Year Awards ("YMP Awards") are now open. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Peter Munk and Eira Thomas.

YMP is soliciting nominations from the public to identify the top leaders in the mining and metals industry. The YMP Awards recognize two young mining entrepreneurs, a male and a female, who over the past year, and during the course of their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to create value for their companies and shareholders, as well as for themselves. The criteria for nomination are as follows:

Under the age of 40 as of December 31, 2020 ; and

; and Currently engaged in the mining and metals industry.

Please visit https://www.youngminingprofessionals.com/awards to submit your nomination.

Nominations for the Peter Munk Award (male) and the Eira Thomas Award (female) are open to the public until January 29, 2021. The selection committee, consisting of YMP Directors and Senior Executives at The Northern Miner, will select a winner in each category from the nominees submitted. The recipients of each award will be announced virtually in March 2021.

The past recipients of the Peter Munk Award are David Cataford, Jose Vizquerra, Stephen de Jong and Nolan Watson. The past recipients of the Eira Thomas Award are Ashley Kirwan, Andrée St Germain, Catherine Raw, and Alicia Woods.

YMP would like to thank the generous sponsors and supporters of the YMP Awards: Barrick Gold, KPMG, Cassels Brock and Rio Tinto, whose commitment to our industry's next generation is invaluable to recognizing the talented and committed professionals within the mining sector.

About YMP

YMP is a global association of mining professionals that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. YMP has chapters in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Sudbury, London UK, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Peru and Arizona. YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through scholarships, networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year. Each chapter hosts a range of events in their respective city, including the Distinguished Speakers series, which has attracted the industry's top icons, including Peter Munk, Pierre Lassonde, Sir Mick Davis, Mark Cutifani, Ian Telfer, Eira Thomas, Rob McEwen, Don Lindsay, Ross Beaty and many more.

For further information: For more information on YMP, the chapters, the YMP Awards and other YMP events, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at [email protected]

